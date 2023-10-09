When it comes to ranking high in search engine results pages (SERPs), there are many factors that come into play. From the quality of your content to the way your website is designed, everything can impact your ranking. One thing that’s often overlooked is the theme you’re using on your WordPress site. While it might not seem like a big deal, the truth is that your theme can actually have a pretty significant impact on your SEO. That’s why we’ve put together this list of the top SEO friendly themes for WordPress. Whether you’re looking for a simple theme or something more complex, we’ve got you covered. So, if you’re ready to take your SEO to the next level, read on for our top picks of WordPress themes that will help you rank higher in search engines!

What is SEO?

SEO is an acronym for “Search Engine Optimization.” It is a strategy that is widely popular and is used by almost everyone in the field of marketing – from developers to bloggers and small SEO agencies to digital marketing experts who all have one goal in mind – increase website visibility and get higher rankings on search engines. In general, the higher a website appears on search engine results pages (SERPs), the more visitors it receives from said search engines.

Let’s talk further through this topic. There are two main types of SEO:

On-page SEO : refers to all measures that can be taken directly within a website to improve its position in search rankings. This includes things like optimizing title tags, meta descriptions, header tags, images, etc. This strategy requires making changes to your web page to accomplish the goal. And, since you’re in direct control of your website, it’s relatively easy to work on. In principle, external sources have no influence on it.

: refers to all measures that can be taken directly within a website to improve its position in search rankings. This includes things like optimizing title tags, meta descriptions, header tags, images, etc. This strategy requires making changes to your web page to accomplish the goal. And, since you’re in direct control of your website, it’s relatively easy to work on. In principle, external sources have no influence on it. Off-page SEO: on the other hand, refers to all activities happening outside the website that can influence its ranking. This includes link building (other websites linking to your web pages), social media signals (shares, likes, follows, etc.), and citations (mentions of your website on other websites). All of these things are out of your control, and hence, it is hard to deal with this strategy – although not impossible.

Both on-page and off-page SEO are important for any website that wants to rank higher in search engines and drive organic traffic. However, finding a WordPress theme that is optimized for SEO can make the process easier and help you get better results. In this article, we will share some of the best SEO-friendly WordPress themes that you can use on your site.

22 Best SEO Themes for WordPress in 2024

As a WordPress user, you are probably always on the lookout for new themes to try out. While there are many great themes available, it can be hard to find ones that are specifically designed for SEO. Luckily, we have compiled a list of the top 22 SEO friendly WordPress themes for you to choose from in 2024. These themes are all designed to help you rank higher in search engines and drive organic traffic to your blog.

Astra is the most popular SEO friendly WordPress theme that is perfect for any type of website. It’s lightweight and fast, and it comes with over 100 pre-made designs that you can use to get started quickly – that means – you’re sure to find one that’s close to your needs. It’s a well-designed SEO theme that will help your content be found more easily by search engines like Google.

It’s also Gutenberg compatible. Astra offers the most extensive library of free starter templates for Gutenberg, the ability to create custom layouts with the editor, and inevitably manage the styling and spacing of Gutenberg blocks.

The theme has plenty of options for customizing your website, from managing the layout of blog, post header & footer, single and archive pages to adjusting colors and fonts – all to make the site match your brand. What’s more? The theme also includes extensive documentation and support if you need any help setting up your site.

Divi is the most versatile and multipurpose theme on the market. It’s SEO friendly and easy to use, making it a great choice for those looking to rank higher in search engines. The theme comes with many built-in features that make it easy to optimize your website for better search engine visibility – from mobile-friendliness to clean code and automatic updates to keep your website free of bugs and vulnerabilities over time.

On top of all this, the theme comes equipped with one of the most favorite website builders on the market that provides you with all the tools you will need when creating a site either from scratch or with one of the pre-built designs that comes with it. Its intuitive webpage builder will definitely provide better user experience, improve productivity, higher levels of customization and remove any unnecessary hassle from the website design process.

Divi is ultimately designed to build beautiful websites quickly and easily without any coding knowledge. This theme, with its modern features, high flexibility and multi-purpose, makes it suitable for any type of website creation, be it business or portfolio or just a simple blog. Moreover, this theme is also featured among the popular niche blog WordPress themes.

As any experienced webmaster knows, schema is an important part of SEO. It basically helps search engines understand the content of your website and can improve your visibility in organic search. And, this is one of the reasons why we included Schema in our list of top SEO friendly WordPress themes because it has built-in support for schema markup. Top search engines, such as Google, Yahoo, Bing, and Yandex, support the Schema protocol to help them understand and classify the content published by your website.

Schema theme is engineered for performance, better search engine rankings, and ease of use. It’s also included among the ultra-fast themes for WordPress. It’s a lightweight and fast loading SEO theme, and comes with a custom options panel that allows you to customize your theme easily. Additionally, it has a built-in review system that allows you to add a review section to your content, making it possible to share your opinion as an author as well as allow visitors to review it.

Next comes Ultra which is a popular theme that allows users to create stunning and SEO optimized websites. It comes preloaded with a powerful page builder for WordPress that anyone can use to design pages with efforts just little over a few mouse clicks. The theme has been updated to be Schema ready which annotates your content, allowing search engines to understand and better index your content. By adding structured data to your web pages, search engines can display more details in search engine results pages (SERPs) like post author, post date, reviews (ratings) and even more.

If you’re looking for an SEO-friendly WordPress theme, Ultra is a great option. With its clean and responsive design, Ultra is perfect for any type of website. Plus, it comes with a host of features that make it easy to customize and optimize your site for better search engine visibility. Like other popular multi-purpose WordPress themes, Ultra offers several pre-built demo sites that you can use to get started instead of building an entire site from the ground up.

Kadence is a free and lightweight SEO friendly theme with several pre-made starter site templates, including some specifically designed for blogs and other niche sites. The theme is optimized for performance, making your pages load faster in any browser, no matter how small or large the display size is. If you are looking for a theme to create a professional-looking website that looks great and otherwise performs well in search engines, Kadence is another good option for you.

Also, it comes with an advanced admin panel that gives you complete control over how you want to customize your website – whether it’s designing your site’s headers and footers, changing the layout of your pages, or adjusting typography settings. You can then apply different styles and settings for different viewports so that your website always looks user-friendly on the different devices it is being viewed from. Overall, it’s a highly rated theme and recommended by many WordPress experts.

The second reason why Genesis is popular is that it is clean and well-coded. This means that search engines can easily read and understand your website content – ​​which is important for improving your ranking in search engine results. Third, Genesis is responsive. This means that your website will look good on all devices, from desktop computers to smartphones. And, since Google ranks responsive websites higher than non-responsive ones, this is yet another reason to choose Genesis.

When it comes to SEO-friendly WordPress themes, Genesis is one of the best. It’s a popular theme framework used by thousands of websites. And, it’s not just for large businesses – it can be used by small businesses and bloggers, too. There are a few reasons why Genesis is so popular among SEO experts. First, it has been sharpened for performance. And, this is for two good motives. One, search engines reward fast websites with higher rankings, and second, users are more likely to stay on a website that runs flawlessly.

Genesis comes with built-in support for popular SEO plugins like Yoast SEO and All in One SEO Pack. This makes it easy to optimize your website for better search engine rankings. So, if you’re looking for an SEO-friendly WordPress theme, Genesis is a great option.

The7 is a versatile theme that has gained popularity due to its wide range of customizable options and flexibility. The theme offers a variety of pre-designed demo websites that can be quickly imported and customized to fit different industries and niches. It’s optimized for SEO, offers a mobile-friendly interface, and is compatible with many popular SEO plugins so that your website can drive organic traffic and rank higher in search engines.

When used in combination with Elementor, The7 WordPress theme offers even more versatility and customization options. Elementor is a popular page builder plugin that allows users to create stunning and dynamic layouts using a drag-and-drop interface. By integrating Elementor with The7, users can leverage the theme’s extensive range of design options and combine it with Elementor’s intuitive page-building capabilities.

If you’re building an ecommerce site with WordPress then this theme offers an extended WooCommerce integration which allows you to customize any WooCommerce page, build advanced filters and shopping cart, or even create unique product showcases. Like many other themes, The7 always comes with built-in post types for portfolio, team, client, etc. What makes it different is that it comes with a post type builder that allows you to edit any existing post type or build a new post type from scratch.

GeneratePress is a lightweight, reliable, and easy-to-use theme for WordPress. It is quite famous for many reasons, but the top ones are speed, usability and accessibility – all of these play an important role in ranking your website higher in search engines. It’s SEO friendly and the free version of the theme provides all the tools you will need to set up a basic website. The additional features that Premium brings are the endless number of customization controls, professionally designed starter sites and the block-based page & layout builder that provides users with the tools to create unique and professional websites tailored to their specific needs.

By combining the GeneratePress Premium and GenerateBlock plugin, users have the flexibility to design a unique, visually appealing website that truly reflects their brand. GeneratePress provides a solid foundation with its various customization options and ready-to-use templates, while GenerateBlocks enhances the creative possibilities by enabling intuitive and responsive page building. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced user, utilizing GeneratePress theme in combination with GenerateBlocks can significantly enhance your ability to create personalized and captivating websites.

Neve is fast and lightweight SEO friendly WordPress theme that is perfect for bloggers and small businesses. It’s designed to be highly versatile and suitable for a wide range of websites, including blogs, portfolios, business websites, e-commerce stores and more. It’s optimized for speed and has a clean codebase, ensuring optimal performance and user experience.

The theme also includes built-in support for AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages), ensuring that your website’s pages load quickly and efficiently on mobile devices. AMP is a technology developed by Google that enhances the performance and user experience of web pages, particularly on mobile devices. By utilizing AMP in Neve, your website’s pages will be optimized for faster loading speeds, improved mobile responsiveness, and better search engine rankings.

With its mobile-first approach, compatibility with APM, and seamless integration with popular page builders like Gutenberg, Elementor, and others, Neve gives users the ability to create and customize a fast-loading, professional-looking website within minutes.

X is a modern and multi-purpose WordPress theme optimized for search engine optimization (SEO). SEO is an important aspect of any website, and with the X theme, you can ensure that your website is optimized to rank well on search engines like Google. With an easy-to-use interface and a responsive design, this theme is perfect for anyone who wants to improve their ranking in search engines.

Additionally, the X theme comes with its own powerful page builder called Cornerstone. It is a robust drag and drop page builder that allows you to easily create and customize your website pages without any coding knowledge. With its user-friendly interface and tons of features, you can design your website exactly how you imagine it. By combining X and Cornerstone, users have the flexibility to design unique, visually appealing websites that truly reflect their brand.

Furthermore, the X theme comes with a large collection of free premium plugins that can be easily activated after installing and activating the theme. These premium plugins offer a wide range of functionalities and features, allowing you to enhance the design, functionality and performance of your website without the need to purchase them separately. With an easy-to-use interface and a responsive design, this theme is perfect for anyone who wants to improve their ranking in search engines.

SEOSight is a powerful and flexible SEO friendly WordPress theme that is specifically crafted for digital marketing agencies, SEO experts, and other similar businesses. With its sleek design, engaging layouts, and powerful functionalities, SEOSight allows you to create a stunning website that effectively showcases your skills, expertise, and services in the online marketing and SEO industry.

From its custom widgets and shortcodes to its customizable color schemes and SEO-friendly code, SEOSight is packed with everything you need to establish a strong online presence and attract more clients. It comes with all the features you need to optimize your site for search engines, including a built-in schema markup tool and support for AMP pages.

TheBlogger WordPress theme offers a variety of features that can help bloggers in telling their stories in a more engaging and enjoyable way. The theme comes with multiple layout options that allow bloggers to customize the look and feel of their blog. It also includes numerous widgets specially designed for bloggers, such as social media icons, popular posts, about me, and more. These widgets can help bloggers to personalize their website and showcase their writing style.

Moreover, the theme is optimized for readability, providing an excellent reading experience for visitors. Overall, this theme is an excellent choice for bloggers who want to enhance their storytelling experience and engage more readers. Additionally, it is optimized for SEO, ensuring that your content gets the visibility it deserves in search engine rankings. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced blogger, TheBlogger is a perfect choice to create a professional and stunning blog.

If you’re looking for a WordPress theme that’s optimized for SEO, you can’t go wrong with Olsen. This theme is designed to help your website rank higher in search engines and drive organic traffic. With its clean and responsive design, Olsen is perfect for any type of website. Plus, it comes with all the features you need to create a successful online presence, including a powerful SEO toolkit, social media integration, and Google Analytics support.

This theme is packed with numerous features and options that make it easy to personalize your website and showcase your unique style. From multiple layout options to customizable widgets and color schemes, Olsen gives you complete control over the look and feel of your blog. Additionally, it is optimized for SEO, ensuring that your content gets the visibility it deserves in search engine rankings. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced blogger, Olsen is a perfect choice to create a professional and stunning blog.

The Pixwell WordPress theme offers a range of advanced SEO features to help users improve their search engine rankings and drive more organic traffic to their website. The theme comes with built-in support for Schema.org, which allows users to optimize their content for Google’s rich snippets and boost their visibility in search results.

Additionally, Pixwell has various SEO options, including custom title tags, meta descriptions, and Open Graph metadata, which can be easily customized and optimized to improve click-through rates and attract more visitors to your site. With the advanced SEO options provided by the Pixwell WordPress theme, users can stay ahead of their competitors and achieve higher search engine rankings and visibility.

Sprout is a clean and modern WordPress theme that is specifically designed for blogs and magazines. With its minimalistic design and elegant typography, Sprout offers a visually appealing and clutter-free layout that is perfect for showcasing blog posts, news articles, and other types of editorial content.

The theme provides a range of customization options, allowing users to personalize their website and create a unique look. Sprout also comes with various features tailored for bloggers and publishers, such as multiple post layouts, category-based post grids, and a featured content carousel. Overall, Sprout is an excellent choice for those looking to create a clean and stylish blog or magazine website.

SEO WP is a WordPress theme specifically designed for SEO and digital marketing agencies. It offers a range of features and functionalities that cater to the needs of these types of businesses. The theme includes built-in SEO optimization features, such as customizable meta tags, schema markup, and XML sitemap generation. It also provides multiple layout options, allowing agencies to showcase their services, portfolios, case studies, and team members effectively.

Additionally, SEO WP offers integration with popular plugins like WooCommerce for e-commerce functionality and Contact Form 7 for easy contact form setup. Overall, the theme is a great choice for SEO and digital marketing agencies looking to create a professional and visually appealing website. The theme includes features like a responsive design, WPML-ready, and support for Google rank tracking.

Vantage is a WordPress theme that is simple and user-friendly. It is SEO optimized and includes a range of customizable options. With its seamless integration with the SiteOrigin page builder, widgets bundle, and CSS editor, Vantage offers website builders extensive design control and flexibility.

Moreover, the theme is fully responsive and retina-ready, ensuring a visually appealing experience across devices. It also offers integration with popular plugins like WooCommerce for e-commerce functionality. Overall, Vantage is a popular and versatile theme that can be used for various purposes such as business websites, online stores, or personal blogs.

The OceanWP theme is a great choice for those looking for an SEO-friendly WordPress theme. The theme offers unmatched performance and maximum flexibility when building a website. It comes with all the features you need to optimize your site for better search engine rankings, including social media integration and more.

The theme is a highly versatile and customizable WordPress theme that works very well with popular page builders like Elementor and WPBakery. It gives you full control when creating dynamic pages with unique layouts and attractive design elements – all from within a drag and drop page builder.

It also includes support for rich snippets, which can help your site stand out in search results and attract more clicks. And if you’re not happy with the default look of OceanWP, there are plenty of customization options available to help you create a unique design for your site. Plus, it ensures that your website remains responsive and mobile-friendly, allowing you to create designs that look great on any screen size.

BeTheme is a powerful and multipurpose WordPress theme that offers a wide range of features and customization options to create stunning and professional websites. The theme has gained popularity among WordPress users for its versatility and ease of use. With over 600 pre-built website templates and 200+ customizable elements, BeTheme provides a flexible and efficient solution for building websites for various industries and niches.

The theme comes with its own powerful page builder (in-house) called BeBuilder which makes it super fun creating unique page layouts, customizing content, offering access to a wide range of pre-made elements and templates that are ready to use, edit and preview of changes in real time while maintaining the responsiveness of your website pages. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced web designer, BeTheme’s intuitive interface and extensive documentation make it easy to create a unique and visually appealing website.

This theme is packed with features that are designed to help your website perform well in search engines, including a responsive design, fast loading speed, and support for Google AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages). Plus, BeTheme comes with a built-in SEO plugin that makes it easy to optimize your website for better search engine visibility. Additionally, BeTheme is optimized for speed and performance, ensuring a smooth and fast browsing experience for visitors. Plus, its responsive design ensures that the website looks and functions great on different devices and screen sizes.

A clean, super flexible and fully responsive WordPress theme, Enfold also ranks among the top SEO friendly themes. Enfold is a multipurpose theme suitable for business websites, online stores, and users who want to showcase their work in a clean and creative way. It is built on top of the fantastic Avia framework and is also fully compatible with the famous Elementor page builder, plus offers support for the WPML plugin if needed.

In addition to the page builder, which you can use to create layouts, edit styles, colors, and fonts; the theme also offers a predefined skins that you can choose from within the WordPress admin panel. Additionally, it comes with a ton of unique elements for the template builder as well as based Ajax quick search. It also has popular integrations like Mailchimp for newsletters, Event Calendar to organize and manage events, gravity form builder, etc.

Overall, Enfold is a great theme for those looking for an SEO-friendly option with plenty of customization potential. It is a user friendly and incredibly versatile theme that empowers users to create stunning websites without needing advanced coding knowledge.

Optimize is a simple yet powerful theme built to create beautiful and responsive websites for SEO and digital marketing businesses. Thanks to its clean code and full compatibility with a variety of popular and must-have plugins for WordPress, this theme provides optimal performance. Furthermore, it includes over 12 pre-made homepages which provides a good starting point for your website. These pre-made homepages can serve as templates or layouts that you can customize and tailor to your specific needs. It saves you time and effort in designing your website from scratch and allows you to focus on other important aspects of your project.

Having SEO capability in a theme is extremely important for the visibility and success of your website. Search engine optimization (SEO) helps your website rank higher in search engine results, attracting more organic traffic and potential customers. This them has built-in SEO features such as optimized code structure, customizable meta tags, XML sitemap generation, schema markup integration, social media integration and many other cool features.

The Bridge theme is known for having strong SEO capabilities. It is built with search engine optimization in mind and includes various features to optimize your website for better search engine rankings. It offers features such as customizable metadata, schema markup integration, clean code structure, and compatibility with popular SEO plugins. These features enable you to easily optimize your website’s content and improve its visibility in search engine results.

Additionally, the Bridge theme is designed to be mobile-friendly and fast-loading, which are important factors for SEO. Both user experience and website performance contribute to search engine rankings, and the Bridge theme ensures that your website meets these criteria. Overall, if you are looking for a theme that prioritizes SEO, the Bridge theme is a great choice as it offers the necessary tools and features to optimize your website and improve its visibility in search engine results.

Benefits of Using SEO Friendly Themes

By now you must have realized the main benefits of using an SEO friendly WordPress theme. And, that is, it helps you improve search engine visibility. But in reality, there are many other benefits when you choose the right SEO theme for your WordPress blog. Any well-designed SEO theme will help your content be found more easily by search engines like Google and Bing. This can lead to increased traffic and better search engine rankings over time. Secondly, a good SEO theme will also be designed to provide a better user experience. This includes things like easy navigation, fast loading times, and mobile-friendly design. All of these factors can help keep visitors on your site longer and come back for more.

In general, premium SEO themes are usually loaded with features and options that can help you further optimize your site for better performance. And, because they’re built on top of the WordPress platform, they offer a high level of flexibility so you can tailor them to meet your specific needs. So, if you’re serious about driving organic traffic and ranking higher in search engines, then choosing an SEO friendly WordPress theme is a smart move.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SEO-friendly WordPress themes are a great way to drive more organic traffic and rank higher in search engines. By carefully selecting one of the top SEO-friendly WordPress Themes in 2024, you can make sure that your website is optimized for maximum visibility and reach. You’ll be able to enjoy improved organic search rankings, as well as access to powerful tools that will help you stay ahead of the competition. With the right theme, you can ensure that your website stands out from the crowd and gets noticed by potential customers!

