How to Accept Recurring Stripe Payments in WordPress

Are you looking for a quick and reliable solution to collect recurring payments on your WordPress site?

Today, in this tutorial, you’ll see how easy it’s to integrate Stripe payment system into your WordPress site and collect recurring online payments using WPForms Stripe addon. With WPForms Stripe addon, you can provide an easy way for users to submit one-time payments, or even recurring/subscription payments, without ever leaving your site.

What is WPForms?

WPForms is a popular WordPress forms builder that allows you to create powerful and responsive forms in minutes using intuitive drag and drop interface. Use prebuild form templates to get started in no-time and customize it as you need to. WPForms comes with tons of features and premium addons to build custom forms easily, whether you’re building a simple notification form or collecting recurring payments, it includes everything that you need to supercharge your website.

What is Stripe?

Stripe is an payment processing platform that allows individuals or businesses to accept payments online. When it comes to accepting and receiving payments online, there is no denying that PayPal is the reigning champion, but Stripe as a competitor offers slightly lower transaction fees and in fact zero fees for refunds.

Installing WPForms Stripe Addon

As you already know, that this is an addon for WPForms and to install this addon, you need to have WPForms plugin already installed on your WordPress site. You can install WPForms plugin just like you would any other plugin in WordPress Admin panel. Go to Plugins, click ‘Add New’ button and upload the WPForms plugin and click ‘Install Now’. After the plugin is installed correctly, go to the ‘WPForms’ menu option and click on ‘Addons’ sub-menu. Find the Stripe Addon, click on ‘Install Addon’ button.

Setting up a Stripe Account

To accept online payments from your customers, you will need a merchant account. Opening an account with Stripe is a very simple process. Go to Stripe website and open a new account.

Configuring Stripe for WordPress

Once your merchant account is opened, you need to link your Stripe account to your WordPress site by entering the API keys. These keys can be found on Stripe website under your Account Settings.

Enter your API keys and click on ‘Save’ button.

Setting up a Payment Form

Go to WPForms, click on ‘Add New’ sub-menu. This will navigate to a page where you can select from one of the pre-made templates to speed up the setup process. Select Billing/Order Form.

You can now create a payment form simply by grabbing and dropping the fields/elements on the form.

Once you’re done editing your form. Go to Payments, and enable Stripe Payment option. Don’t forget to choose recurring option and period (e.g. Daily/Weekly/Montly/etc).

We’re almost done, you can now add this payment form to any post or page of your WordPress website.