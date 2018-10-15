Stripe Payments Review – The easiest way to collect credit card payments on your WordPress site

Enabling your customers to pay (one-time or recurring) securely with their credit card is the most basic approach you could use to accept online payments.

Do you sell products or services? If yes, you must be looking for the most comprehensive and secured way to collect payments on your website?

In this review, we’ll be going through the instructions to install and configure this plugin, features it offers, and later will have a quick glance at premium addons the plugin supports.

What is Stripe Payments?

The Stripe Payments plugin allows you to accept credit card payments via Stipe Payments gateway on your WordPress site.

Unlike other payment plugins, The Stripe Payments is a free plugin and you can use it on unlimited sites for free as long as it meets all your requirements.

Features

Collect Easy Payments Easily accept credit card payments for a product or service you offer via Stripe Payments gateway. Sell Digital Items Sell digital goods, such as ebooks, PDF, music, videos, etc. Protect them from unauthorized access.

Sell Tangible Items Ability to sell tangible items, such as electronics, home decor, gardening tools etc. Collect both shipping and billing addresses during the checkout. Manage your Orders All the transactions are saved in the order menu of the plugin. You can view the purchases in your WordPress admin dashboard.

Accept Donation Buy Me A Coffee or Donate button will help you receive support from your audience in a friendly manner. Manage Products Easily Add, edit and remove products from an easy-to-use familiar interface inside your WordPress dashboard.

Use Shortcodes Use shortcodes to place Buy Now buttons anywhere on your site. Varying Amount Let customers choose what they should pay for your product.

Send a Receipt Automatically send a receipt to your customers from Stripe (after a successful transaction). Collect Feedback Collect feedback from customers simply by questioning them on checkout.

Above, we’ve talked about main features this plugin supports. And now without wasting much of your time, I will tell you next how easy it’s to install and configure this plugin on your WordPress website.

Installation and Configuration

First thing you’ll need to do is install and active the Stipe Payments plugin.

Upon activation, you need to visit Stripe » Settings page to fill up some mandatory information such Stipe API keys, currency settings and so on. You can get the keys from your account on Stripe’s official website.

Once you’re on Stripe Settings page, you need to enter these API keys in order to connect you website with Stipe Payments gateway. There is an option (a checkbox) on this page that you can use to switch between test and live mode.

When running in test mode, you should use only test credit cards in combination with any CVC and expiration date to test your integration with payments gateway before going live. In test mode, payments are not processed by card networks or payment providers.

After entering the correct Stripe API keys, don’t forget to click on Save button to update your settings.

You are now ready to accept payments using Stripe Payments gateway on your WordPress site.

Next, we’ll see what other options we have to customize on this page.

By default, the plugin automatically creates two pages;

Order Confirmation Product Listing

You can easily change the address or customize these pages as per your needs.

Additionally, you can update global settings to change default currency, customize Buy button, select an option to save card data on Stripe or not, and many other critical information.

Next, click on email settings tab.

Here, you can configure email templates for buyers and sellers. When a customer or buyer purchases any product or service on your website, these email are fired automatically.

Additionally, you can configure an email address to receive notifications about failed transactions to track them separately.

Next, click on an advanced settings tab. On this page, you can change the way the currency is shown on your website (or product page) to make it easier for users to read the amounts.

If you want to force your customers to accept certain terms and conditions before they make payments, you can easily enable this feature on this page.

You can also enable a feature that allows you to ask your customers a simple question before they proceed to checkout. This feature works well if you require any additional information from your customers for the products you are selling.

Adding a new Product with Stripe Payments

Adding a Product

Adding a product via Stripe Payments is similar to writing a new post in WordPress.

Go to Stripe Payments > Products > Add Product.

You then have a familiar interface and should immediately feel at home.

Enter the product title, short description and product information in the description text area.

Price and Currency

Go to Price and Currency panel, and enter product price and select currency.

There is also an option to create variable product and you can sell any product with different variations like number of sizes, colors and so on.

Quantity and Stock

Next, inside Quantity and Stock panel, you’ll notice an option where you can allow users to specify quantity when they buy this product. By default, the product quantity will be set to 1 but you can easily override this behavior and allow your users to enter quantity they want to buy.

In addition, you also have a feature for stock control. This helps you to minimize stocks and the costs of holding them, while ensuring that your company have sufficient stocks to meet customer needs.

This way you never run out of stocks and refill stocks in appropriate amounts and on time.

Digital Download (Optional)

If the product you setting up is a digital media, such as audio or video, ebook, or any other digital media files, you can easily specify the product thumbnail and download link. Upon checkout, user will receive the link to download the file into his machine.

Since virtual products don’t require shipping, any order with virtual products won’t include any shipping costs.

Managing your Customer Orders

All the purchases made by your customers are stored in the database. To view the transaction history, Go to Stripe Payments >> Orders in your WordPress admin. Here you will see all the purchases via Stripe Payments gateway on your website.

Discounts and Coupons

Coupons are a great way to offer discounts and rewards to your customers, and can help increase sales across your online shop.

That’s why the plugin comes with an inbuilt feature which allows you to create and manage coupons in your WordPress site.

If you want to use coupons with Stripe Payments, you first need to enable them in WordPress admin panel. Go to Stripe Payments > Coupons and click the checkbox which Enables the discount coupon functionality. Don’t forget to save the changes.

Now, create a new coupon by clicking Add a Coupon button.

Enter the coupon code, discount, redemption limit, valid from and coupon expiry date.

Next, click on Save button to store this coupon data.

Product Listing

Easily customize your page to list all your products in a grid display.

This page is automatically created when you installed this plugin. It’s up to you to use this page or totally customize it based on your needs.

Pricing

The Stripe Payments plugin is available on WordPress.org and you can download and install on unlimited websites without any costs.

The free version allows you to use all the features we have discussed so far above.

The plugin also support advanced premium features which you can integrate directly.

These addons are listed below.

Addons (Premium)

Stripe Additional Payment Methods Addon The Stripe Additional Payment Methods addon allows you to accept payments from your customers using the following methods (in addition to the default credit card payment option): Apple Pay

Pay with Google

Bitcoin You can use one or multiple options to accept payment in your site.

Subscription Payments Addon This Subscription Payments addon allows you accept recurring credit card payments from your customers in return for a product or service that you offer. In short, your customer authorizes you to automatically charge his or her credit card and the money will be automatically deducted on the date of every billing cycle. Alipay Addon for the Stripe Payments Plugin The Alipay Addon for the Stripe Payments Plugin gives you the ability to accept payments via Alipay on your website. Once you enable the Alipay feature, an additional payment button will appear next to the generic ‘Buy Now’ button. Customers then have the choice to proceed to pay with their credit card or use Alipay.

Secure Digital Downloads Addon The Secure Downloads addon helps you secure your digital downloads you’re selling on your WordPress site. It encrypts the download link to your digital products in such a way that the original location of your digital products is never revealed to your website users. Stripe Payments Custom Messages Addon The Custom Messages Addon allows you to customize a number of common messages displayed by the Stripe Payments Plugin. Once you install this addon, you will have the ability to customize a handful of the main messages to suit your individual site.

Stripe Payments Multi Currency Addon The Stripe Payments Multi Currency Addon is to be used with the Stripe Payments Plugin to offer multiple currencies to your potential customers. As the site admin, you can choose which currencies you will offer on your site. The currencies you select will then be displayed in a drop down menu on each of your products. The customers can pick a currency from the dropdown and do the transaction in that currency. Stripe Payments reCAPTCHA Addon The reCaptcha addon allows you to further protect your Stripe payment buttons from spam bots. When you enable this addon, the reCaptcha popup will appear when customers click a Stripe payment button. They will simply need to check a box that confirms they are human. This prevents robots from abusing the payment button on your site.

Final Verdict or Review Chart (no heading)

The Stripe Payments is by far the easiest payments gateway plugin to use. It’s free and you can get started with it in no time without any training.