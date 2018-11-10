Black Friday WordPress Deals 2018 (and Cyber Monday) – Huge Savings

Ever wondered why November is the best month? No doubt it’s a perfect balance of fall and winter but there is yet another exciting reason for it.

Can you guess it?

Well, if you still don’t know, then let me enlighten you… Guys…

Black Friday is coming soon and it’ll be on Friday 23rd November 2018. It’s fast approaching and we can’t simply wait for its arrival.

Isn’t it crazy? The Halloween sale is still not over yet and many agencies and brands have already started preparing campaigns and sharing promos for the upcoming Black Friday sale. The sale is arriving this time with even great Black Friday deals on all kinds of products and services. And we simply could not count down the days until the sale actually arrives.

The best part of our promotion of Black Friday is that you don’t need to wait outside shopping malls to open at midnight, you can shop right from the chair you’re sitting on .

All the offers listed on this page are limited time only, and also verified discounts are ticked. It’s a wonderful opportunity to save as much money as you can throughout the Black Friday sale. Don’t forget to press ‘Ctrl+D’ to bookmark this page because we will be regularly updating it for next few days as we find more exciting deals which are worth savings.

Stay tuned for more deals, announcements, and more.

Now let’s see what we have in this roundup of the best WordPress Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals 2018!

Get 30% OFF FastComet FastComet is a relatively new hosting business that has emerged as one of the top hosting providers for offering wide range of services at unbeatable prices. During this Black Friday, they will be offering some irresistible discounts through the week sale. Don’t miss this awesome opportunity that comes once in a year and signup for FastComet Cloud-based WordPress hosting including Free Domain, SSD Servers, Free Let’s Encrypt SSL, FREE CDN, Automatic Backup & One-Click Restore, Top-notch Support and much more – everything for as low as $2.36/month. The promo starts on 22th Nov – until 28th Nov, 2018.

Get 67% OFF A2 Hosting A2 Hosting is a US-based company that offers fast and reliable hosting services ranging from Shared, VPS Hosting, Cloud VPS, Managed VPS, Reseller and Dedicated servers. During this Black Friday 2018 Week, signup for high speed, high quality hosting solutions for the lowest prices starting at just at $1.98 / month. Shared Hosting ($1.98 / month)

Managed WordPress – 67% off with code: SAVEBIG

Managed VPS & Core VPS – 50% off with code: BLKVPS

Reseller Hosting – 40% off with code: BLKSELL

Select SSD Dedicated Servers – 50% off with code: 50DEDI The sale start from 21st Nov and will run until 27th Nov, 2018.

Get 62% OFF HostGator HostGator is one of the oldest players in the hosting industry, and we use their services for some our customers. They will be offering 62% off on hosting packages with free domain and SSL certificate. To apply discount, use HostGator coupon code: rsosaveas2new on checkout to get the best hosting deal from HostGator. Special Offer for New Users: Get Your Domain, Hosting, and Unlimited Email for Just $3/mo. The sale is valid until Nov 30th.

Bluehost Hosting from $2.65/mo Bluehost is another popular hosting service provider, and also recommend by WordPress. We’re happy to share with you an ultimate Bluehost Black Friday deal where they too offering some amazing discounts during this week sale. Here we’re sharing with you the Best Bluehost Sale of the Year. Get web hosting + free domain + free SSL certificate for $2.65 / month only. The sale is valid until Nov 30th.

Get Domains for as low as $0.99 Godaddy is one of the popular domain registrar where you can register domains for as low as $0.99 per year which is the best price offered by any domain registration company in the market. It even offers free domains when you purchase any web hosting package from Godaddy. This holiday season, Godaddy offers you the best web hosting deals starting from $1 / month with free domain using Godaddy Black Friday coupon cjc1hos5. You can get new .com domain for only $0.99 for one year using godaddy coupon code cjc99com or CJCHONEY99 . The sale is valid until Nov 30th.

Get 97% off Namecheap Hosting Namecheap is a recognized domain registrar and web hosting company that offers cheapest WordPress hosting plans. Get yourself ready for their epic Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale. Discover some of the best offers of the year. Get 97% OFF WordPress Hosting Get 98% OFF New Domains The game starts on November 23, 2018 from 12 AM EST. Add this to your calendar as you can’t afford to miss on this as there will be new deals live every hour. The sale is valid until Nov 24th.

Get 82% OFF Surfshark VPN Service Surfshark is another VPN service provider that you can use to safely connect to the internet anonymously. And it’s the only VPN which allows you to connect from unlimited devices regardless of their locations using one single account. With over 500 servers in more than 50 countries it almost cover all continents. Get your Black Friday Surfshark VPN deal just $1.99/mo and that’s only $0.07 a day to access any internet content and unlimited devices! Offer: Get jaw-dropping discount 82% OFF Surfshark This offer starts from Nov 10th until Nov 30th.

Get 73% OFF CyberGhost CyberGhost is a Monster VPN service that has over 3000+ servers across the world. Browse the internet safely and securely without any interruption – anywhere anytime. They provide client apps for all major platforms including iOS, Macintosh, MS Windows, Linux and Android. Get 73% OFF CyberGhost on any annual plan. The sale is valid until Nov 30th.

Get Free VPN from Hide.me Hide.me is one of the top VPN services that offers both free and paid subscriptions. With free membership plan, it allows you to consume upto 2GB of free monthly data. It has hundreds of severs span across the globe that let you access various streaming sites and TV programs without any restrictions or speed limitation. Simply visit the Hide.me Black Friday sale and sign up for Hide.me lifetime free subscription. The sale is valid until Nov 30th.

Get 49% OFF ExpressVPN ExpressVPN is another VPN service provider that gives you unrestricted and totally secured internet access from anywhere in the world. This holiday weekend sale, they are offering a 15 months of VPN at a 49% discount for all new users. Get 49% OFF ExpressVPN The sale is valid until Nov 30th.

Get 67% OFF HideMyAss HideMyAss offers high speed, ultra secure, and easy to use VPN that you can use to surf the web securely and anonymously from anywhere. They are running a huge HideMyAss Cyber Monday sale with discount of 67% off that is just $3.99/mo for all new users (billed $143.64 for 36 months). The offers ends on November 30th.

Get any course on Udemy for $9.99 Udemy is a leading marketplace for online education that offers over 80,000+ courses range across a wide range of categories including business and entrepreneurship, technologies, programming, softwares, content writing and marketing and more. You will also find hundreds of useful courses from experts on subjects like wordpress blogging, wordpress thems development, wordpress seo tips etc. Get any course on Udemy.com for only $9 This offer is valid until Nov 26th.

30% off LiveChat Inc Livechat Inc is the leading customer service software company that offers robust chat and help desk software solutions. It helps you get engaged with your website visitors and convert them into paying customers. This Black Friday, they are offering the biggest discount 30% off exclusive to our SavvyTheme readers with a 30 days free trial. Promo Offer 30% off LiveChat Inc The sale is valid until Nov 30th.

Save 25% OFF Elegant Themes + Giveaway worth $500,000 The Clock is Ticking. And the biggest holiday sale of year is arriving on this Black Friday, 23rd November, with Elegant Themes offering 25% discount on regular and lifetime membership plans. With over 10+ years of total experience in designing and building WordPress products, Elegant Themes remain the #1 choice for premium themes and plugins. For new customers it’s the best time to sign up for any Elegant Themes membership and those who are existing customers of Elegant Themes, use this opportunity to upgrade your membership to become lifetime members for the lowest onetime price of $186. Save 25% OFF Elegant Themes Enter Giveaway to Win over $500,000 free Prizes (Entries Open) The sale starts on Friday, November 23rd and valid for next three days.

Get 40% OFF Themify Themify is another supplier of premium WordPress themes and powerful plugins. Each theme is equipped with powerful drag and drop builder that allows you to create any kind of website layout with rich media content. If you already planned to download their flexible and user-friendly responsive themes and plugins, don’t forget to use the coupon codes below to save 50% OFF for all Themify products (excluding Lifetime Club Memberships), $100 OFF the Lifetime Club Membership, and an amazing $100 Amazon gift card plus Master Club Membership giveaway! Get 40% OFF Themify Themes and Plugins – Use coupon code: BLACKFRIDAY This sale period is valid from Friday, November 23rd until November 30th 2018.

Get 50% OFF aThemes aThemes offers elegant and beautiful WordPress themes both free and paid. It’s the biggest sale that they are offering 50% discount during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Get 50% off aThemes using coupon code: BLACKFRIDAY18 The sale is valid until Nov 30th.

Get 70% OFF MyThemeShop MyThemeShop is a WordPress store that offers affordable and super-fast themes and plugins with over 150 items in their catalogue. They are specialized in building responsive, SEO-friendly and ideal for specific niches. They are running a huge 70% discount on their themes during Black Friday and Cyber Monday Week Sale. Get 75% OFF MyThemeShop – Use coupon code: BFCM18 This offer is valid from 20th November until 3rd December.

Get 25% off ThemeIsle ThemeIsle offers a great collection of premium WordPress themes and plugins. They offer lite version of their themes for users to experience their themes, as well as, premium plans for advanced features and services. They are offering 25% discount on all new signups for their membership plans. Get 25% off ThemeIsle The sale is valid until Nov 30th.

Get 50% off CssIgniter CssIgniter is a WordPress themes store that offers an excellent range of beautifyully deisnged wordpress themes. Get 50% off CssIgniter The sale is valid until Nov 30th.

Get 50% Off TemplateMonster TemplateMonster is an online marketplace that offers thousands of website template and WordPress themes designed and developed by creative professional. This holiday season they are offering 50% discount on all their products. Get 50% Off TemplateMonster The sale is valid until Nov 30th.

Get 35% OFF OptinMonster OptinMonster is an easy-to-use, yet powerful lead generation tool to convert website traffic into leads. It comes with drag and drop interface and tons of premade form templates to help you build great email optin forms to grow your email list and boost sales. It is a great tool if you want to grow your online business quickly. Get 35% OFF OptinMonster using coupon code: BF2018 on checkout. This deal is live from Friday Nov 19th until Nov 26th.

Get 60% OFF WPForms WPForms is a feature-rich and extremely user friendly plugin that comes with an intuitive drag and drop builder for creating contact forms. It comes with variety of pre-built form templates which you can use to build effective and stylish web forms without spending too much time. The plugin includes number of addons to quickly add more advanced features such a Paypal payment integration, Stripe, email marketing integrations, geolocation data and much more. We’re happy to share a huge, awesome WPForms Black Friday deal of the Year. You have to use the coupon code: BF2018 to claim the discount of 60% off. This deal will go live on 20th November and will be valid until November 30th.

Get 25% OFF Elementor Pro Elementor Pro is the most powerful and intuitive page builder plugin for WordPress. Use Elementor to build any page or form layout with a live, front-end preview option to see it in action as you build your website. They are celebrating the biggest holiday sale with 25% off on Elementor Pro license. The sale starts on Nov 23rd and valid until Nov 27th.

Get 25% OFF WPBeaverBuilder WPBeaverBuilder is a drag and drop Page Builder for WordPress. It’s one of the leading website builders that helps you build websites quickly and easily. Trusted by over 750,000 websites. During this Black Friday / Cyber Monday weekend, they are offering 25% OFF discount to everyone. The sale is valid until Nov 30th.

Get 30% OFF UltimateBeaver UltimateBeaver is a WordPress store that builds addons and extensions for Beaver WordPress Page Builder. Get 30% OFF UltimateBeaver The sale is valid until Nov 26th.

Get 30% OFF Envira Gallery Envira Gallery is the best WordPress Gallery Plugin that allows you to easily create responsive image galleries of photos and videos. They will be offering biggest sale of the year with an exclusive 30% off discount available for new customers. Use coupon code: BFSS30 to get 30% off on Enviragallery This deal is good from Nov 20th to November 30th, 2018.

Get 50% OFF Envato Marketplaces Evanto is world’s leading marketplace to buy and sell digital creative assets – website templates, themes, plugins, apps, scripts, graphics, stock photos and more. This Black Friday week sale Envato will be featuring over 500 premium digital items for sale from ThemeForest, CodeCanyon, GraphicRiver, VideoHive & AudioJungle with some awesome discounts. Get 50% OFF Envato Marketplaces This offer starts from Nov 20th until Nov 27th.

Get 20% OFF CreativeMarket Creative Market is the leading marketplace for creative sellers and buyers. Here you can find hundreds of thousands of design assets by creative professional including The company sells graphics, WordPress themes, stock photography, and other digital goods. During this sales period, you will get flat 20% off on thousands of items sitewide. The sale is valid until Nov 30th.

Save 50% OFF ThemeFuse ThemeFuse is a WordPress development company that designs and develops premium, high-quality and pixel-perfect WordPress themes. During this holiday season they will be offering 50% discount on all premium WordPress themes and club memberships The sale is valid until Nov 30th.

Get 40% OFF Imagely Imagely is a WordPress store that offers best themes and plugins for photographers. They are running a huge 40% discount on Black Friday and Cyber Monday days. On 23rd Nov Black Friday Day, use the coupon code: BF40 On 26th Nov Cyber Monday Day, use the coupon code: CM40 The sale is valid for two days, Nov 23rd and Nov 26th, 2018.

Get 40% OFF TeslaThemes TeslaThemes offers beautifully designed premium WordPress themes. They are offering 40% discount on all their products. Use Black Friday coupon code: BF40 Use Cyber Monday coupon code: CM40 The sale is valid for two days, Nov 23rd and Nov 26th, 2018.

Get 50% OFF iThemes iThemes is doing a whopping 50% discount on their WordPress Web Designer’s Toolkit (unlimited sites) + 50 Sync Pro Sites. You get Four Packages in One Bundle – iThemes All Access Theme Pass , Plugin Suite, 50 Sync Pro Sites, and Bonus: 25GB BackupBuddy Stash Storage Space – everything goes 50% off! Use coupon code: 50TOOLKIT to Get 50% OFF iThemes. The sale is valid until Nov 30th.

Get 50% OFF MotoPress MotoPress offers powerful plugins and useful themes for WordPress. They are offering up to 50% discount on this Black Friday week sale. Buy individual plugin or join MotoPress club to get access to all premium themes and plugins at huge discount. Use coupon code: BLACKFRIDAY18 to Get 50% Off MotoPress. The sale is valid until Nov 30th.

Get 30% Off AAWP licenses AAWP is an Amazon Affiliate WordPress Plugin that helps you make money with Amazon Associate Program by promoting Amazon products on any WordPress site. This holiday season they are offering 30% OFF on all licenses. Get 30% OFF AAWP using Coupon Code: BLACKWEEKEND2018 The deals is valid from Friday, 23th Nov until Monday, 26th Nov 2018.

Get 10% OFF WP Rocket WP Rocket is a cache plugin for WordPress. It helps you optimize your website performance and improves your site speed. Use Coupon: GIVEME10 The sale is valid until Nov 30th, 2018.

Get 50% OFF AMP for WP + iPhone XS Giveaway AMP for WP is a premium plugin which adds support for Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) to your WordPress site. This helps you load your pages faster on mobile devices and increase mobile search ranking. We received a request to add this to our Black Friday Deals list. So here is the deal. Get 50% OFF on all AMP licenses Get an iPhoneX worth $1399 for FREE! The sale is valid until Nov 26th, 2018.