10 Flat Design WordPress Themes
An eye-catching flat design turns out to be more and more popular every single day. People are absorbed with its characteristics which include an excellent user experience that provides everyone with a simple but elegant look. Some time ago when a flat design has only started to penetrate into the web, no one could not even remember how such features as shadows, gradients or other realistic elements looked like.
If you come across this article, probably, you are interested in this trend, too. For those people who find it engaging and attractive as you do, we created this very article. It includes a little collection of 10 flat WordPress themes designed for various purposes. By means of them, you can present your business, creative activity or even a game-portal or art school. Anyway, everything will be done step by step – and first of all, let us find out together what features a trendy flat design has?
What Should You Find in a Trendy Flat Design in Order to Choose It?
- Hamburger icon and hidden navigation that won’t allow your website to be cluttered with some unnecessary elements.
- A simple but distinguished style of buttons.
- Bright colors that will catch the eye of your readers.
- A minimalist homepage that doesn’t include a lot of content but only the most important and engaging information.
- A big text, large buttons, and huge images.
- A lot of white space that comes together with sophisticated fonts.
A lot of people believe that flat design makes websites more captivating and interesting. Thanks to it, articles turned out to be easier to be read. Do you support this point of view? If your answer is yes, there is no need to surf the Internet in order to find a proper flat design. All of them are already included in this small selection of WordPress themes. Come and get something to your taste here and now…
Wizzy – Excellent Designer Portfolio WordPress Theme
Wizzy is a creative template that is considered to be a perfect match for those who are dreaming of building a designer portfolio. A bunch of top-notch additional pages, outstanding blog layouts, nice-looking header and footer styles, and captivating bonus images – all of these features will make it possible to engage your core audience.
Neuton – Marvelous Science Lab WordPress Theme
Neuton is a convincing theme that will allow you to showcase any scientific research your soul wants. Together with a stunning drag-and-drop builder, fully-fledged content modules, and eye-catching layout options, it will take you completely nothing to present your science project and its advantages in the best possible light.
Dezingo – Stunning Creative Startup WordPress Theme
If you’re looking for a stylish way to present your creative startup, don’t miss a chance to grab this amazing template. Make use of the feature-rich WordPress Live Customizer in order to work easily with colors, fonts, and layouts. Furthermore, you can take advantage of Cherry Projects to present your passion for creativity and convince people of taking a glance at your web-project.
BuildWall – Modern Building Company WordPress Theme
A powerful theme that fits perfectly for presenting a professional building company on the web. Your construction business will certainly play out in fresh colors thanks to such options as a great WooCommerce package, excellent blog functionality, robust widgets, and stylish Google Fonts.
Art School Responsive WordPress Theme
ArtWork is more than just one of WordPress themes for artists – it’s a marvelous masterpiece that will capture the attention of your potential readers. Introduce your best painting classes by means of the powerful video integration, amazing Instagram board (that will allow you to share your visual content), and slider (that will make it possible to showcase your content in an out-of-the-ordinary way).
Cryptolan – Amazing Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency WordPress Theme
Cryptolan is an innovative theme that will allow you to prepare people for using a currency of the future. A content-oriented design looks like an ideal fit to present all essential information on bitcoin and its advantages. In general, it includes all necessary features to build a powerful and impactful website.
Mountaina – Bold Mountain Bikes WordPress Theme
A vibrant template that comes pre-loaded with all options that you need to launch a website that will present mountain bikes on the Internet. With the help of modern pre-made pages with various elements, high-quality bonus images, fully-functional Ajax search, excellent mega-menu, you will be ready to create an attractive online-project.
cCurrency – Impressive Cryptocurrency WordPress Theme
One more variant that is considered to be a great option to present a cryptocurrency topic. Take advantage of the video and background parallax to catch the eye of your target audience. Moreover, you will get a wonderful contact form and multiple social media widgets to spread the word about your website.
Hazel – Minimalist Multipurpose WordPress Theme
A modern template that will impress you with its unusual design and astonishing functionality. Together with it, you will get various custom page options, amazing Google Fonts, and marvelous types of the portfolio that will allow you to build a remarkable website without any troubles.
Pokemania – Bright Game Portal WordPress Theme
Pokemania is an excellent template for those who adore games and everything that is connected with them. An excellent imagery, captivating blog posts, audio and video integration, eye-catching social media buttons will turn out your perfect tool in grabbing the attention of your readers.
We hope that these flat designs have already impressed you. Make use of them and make your website more attractive and captivating for your target audience. Simplicity is the key to your success. Thanks for reading!