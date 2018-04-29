10 Flat Design WordPress Themes

An eye-catching flat design turns out to be more and more popular every single day. People are absorbed with its characteristics which include an excellent user experience that provides everyone with a simple but elegant look. Some time ago when a flat design has only started to penetrate into the web, no one could not even remember how such features as shadows, gradients or other realistic elements looked like.

If you come across this article, probably, you are interested in this trend, too. For those people who find it engaging and attractive as you do, we created this very article. It includes a little collection of 10 flat WordPress themes designed for various purposes. By means of them, you can present your business, creative activity or even a game-portal or art school. Anyway, everything will be done step by step – and first of all, let us find out together what features a trendy flat design has?

What Should You Find in a Trendy Flat Design in Order to Choose It?

Hamburger icon and hidden navigation that won’t allow your website to be cluttered with some unnecessary elements. A simple but distinguished style of buttons. Bright colors that will catch the eye of your readers. A minimalist homepage that doesn’t include a lot of content but only the most important and engaging information. A big text, large buttons, and huge images. A lot of white space that comes together with sophisticated fonts.

A lot of people believe that flat design makes websites more captivating and interesting. Thanks to it, articles turned out to be easier to be read. Do you support this point of view? If your answer is yes, there is no need to surf the Internet in order to find a proper flat design. All of them are already included in this small selection of WordPress themes. Come and get something to your taste here and now…