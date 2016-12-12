Gift of Giving Season Sale! Best of Envato Market.

Holidays are nice but they don’t last forever. And so is Envato’s Gift of Giving Season Sale. Envato, a marketplace for premium design products, are back with 12 days of free files. The campaign has begun today and will run for next 12 days revealing one new file every day.

As a sneak preview of what you can expect to see, here is the first free file from ThemeForest – A WordPress Personal Blog Theme.

You are just one step away from premium quality design products. To collect the freebies, you are just one step a simply signup for the next 12 days free files.

Don’t miss the chance or you miss out on 11 more freebies!

Day 2: Christmas & Holiday Badges

Download 9 Christmas & Holiday Badges. Customize and apply them on business cards, photos or invites to create an elegant holiday greetings.

Day 3: Lemon Grid Add-on for Visual Composer

The Lemon Grid Add-on for Visual Composer allows you to quickly create unlimited grid style layouts with drag & drop functionality. Pull content directly from Instagram or Flickr.

Hurry to collect this addon as you only have 24 hours until the next file is revealed!

Day 4: Colorful Smoke Logo Reveal

Reveal your Brand in Style! Colorful Smoke Logo Reveal is the perfect After Effects template to create stunning animation in minutes to reveal your Company/Brand logo. It’s so simple. Just replace your Brand logo and edit the text you want.

Day 5: Cinematic Audio Track

Day 5 beings thrilling sound effect with this powerful cinematic track, Hero Nation. Rising in intensity, hybrid orchestral Instruments take you for a thrilling ride towards the top of the box office.

Day 6: Oahu Island, Hawaii Photograph

Hawaii captures a vibrant view of a secluded beach cast against lush greenery, as sunset nears on Oahu Island.

Day 7: Alessi Ossidiana Coffee Maker – 3D Model

A 3d model of Ossidiana Coffee Maker prepared for photorealistic renderings, close-ups, CG visualization and it’s ready to be inserted in your scene out of the box.

Day 8 – Html Template for Restaurant

A creative, one-page HTML5 template ideal for Restaurants. Impress your potential diners with a full screen background slider, parallax scrolling effects, and a slick looking food menu. It even comes with its own reservation form, which is easy to configure!

Day 9: Background Graphics

12 Blurred Backgrounds suitable for website background, presentation or product display.

72 dpi .jpgs

3000x3000px

Day 10 – Photo Shot After Effects Template

Create a vintage highlight reel of your event with the Photo Shots After Effects template. 96 placeholders for your photo/video that can be easily positioned and rotated.