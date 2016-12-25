Top 12 Boundless WordPress Themes for a blog creation in 2016
Spreading your ideas all around the world seems to be an easiest thing for today! Share your inspiring thoughts and express yourself as much as you can or even more with the help of these thematic WordPress templates.
Have you ever used such services before? Be sure, the provided themes would be a great way to start your own online project just out of the box!
Originally, templates are pre-loaded paged, created and diligently designed in order to assist you during the process of the building of an amazing and powerful blog, portfolio, forum, gallery, eCommerce store or any other type of a desired website. Moreover, you could get all of the mentioned items in one package!
Talking about website creation, today you don’t need to spent a mint of money and hire a professional web designer or developer to make an online page that will definitely be worthy of your visitors’ attention, as you have a perspective chances to become the owner of a perfect website with no effort. For this simple reason we propose you to learn some information about the selection of bright and shining themes, powered by WordPress. Easy in use and installation, they are well-documented and include folders with detailed instructions that were added for you comfort.
Hey, you don’t need to be a coding guru anymore! So don’t hesitate! Leave your sad thoughts behind as now you are able to realize all your ideas, even if you have never worked with website building before. Sounds intriguing, doesn’t it?
Let’s go back to WordPress templates! Needless to say, this powerful and flexible thing may be used in order to match any personal needs as well as the corporate ones. Would you like the visiting your website to be a pleasure for your guests? In this case, all the themes are feature with a long list of helpful options. For example, MegaMenu, Google web fonts, social options, tag cloud, dropdown menu, sample content, commenting system, crossbrowser compatibility, etс.
Additionally, you will get Facebook like box, Twitter feed and Instagram board that were added into the pack for the prosperity of your blog.
Let’s take a closer look! Below are 5 reasons telling why building a website with the help of these ready-to-use templates would be a wise and successful decision for the beginning your online business.
1. To start with, using WordPress themes during website building means saving your time. As it was mentioned before, templates are easy in use, so you don’t need to have special skills in order to create the blog of your dream. Moreover, these themes are also easy to install and customize. As a result, you get some free hours that you may use for the improvement of your project or just take a rest for some new achievements.
2. In addition, the economy is another positive aspect of your business, especially on its’ start. Are you still thinking that owning a productive website takes much money? Well, the price-quality rates will absolutely surprise you! All in all, saving extra money could never be redundant.
3. Don’t forget that you will get free 24/7 Technical Support. Without a doubt, all your questions will be answered and all the issues resolved, since the technical team will always be happy to assist you on the way to your dream!
4. Traditionally, all the easy-to-use templates were made and professionally designed by TemplateMonster, so have no doubts about the power and appearance of your future site! As you may see, these themes combine beauty and comfort. What is more, featured with all of the modern options, the templates are still unique. Each of them was made in order to emphasize the subject of your business, share your ideas and, as a result, interest people with your website.
5. To summarize, aside from well-known features that were shown below, there is a valid list of newest and useful items for the creation of your personal type of an ideal blog.
Let’s see what they are!
Responsive Layouts
Undoubtedly, responsive layouts give you an incredible advantage while using WooCommerce templates. With its’ help you are able to change dimensions according to the screen of a gadget it’s viewed on. In addition, such useful feature automatically improves user experience and boots your Searching Engine Optimization. As a result, it guides your potential guest to one and only blog.
Custom-Made Post Types and Formats
Would you like your blog to be popular? Go and interest your visitors with the help of using unique post types for testimonials, team introduction posts with astonishing fonts! As a result, every part of your website will unquestionably get its’ inimitable and attractive look as you get a big and marvelous catalog of posts to choose from.
Intelligent Cherry Framework
With the help of a plain and competently created framework you have a chance to get an easy installation, plenty of widgets and shortcodes, integration of Bootstrap functionality. Furthermore, Intelligent Cherry Framework provides you with the easiest and safest way to modify the suitable and authentic design of your blog with parent-and-child theme capabilities.
Custom Block
Here is next easy but important feature to serve you! To begin with, custom block is a place where you are able to put different types of information that is related to your blog. Thus, you may insert here sale terms, contacts or any payment details, so data will mechanically remain in place every time a recent update is added.
Background Video
Stay creative! Background video is another opportunity to entertain your visitors. All you have to do is to show all of your best products in an interactive way!
InMotion – Dance School WordPress Theme
Are you the one who prefer an active lifestyle? Well, it fits you! Don’t forget to share all of your brave believes and find your own auditory with the help of this awesome WordPress template!
Addison – Creative Photographer Portfolio WordPress Theme
Stylish and elegant, the theme is easy in use, so there is nothing that may put a crimp into your dreams. As you may see, Addison was made in soft, dark tones in order to highlight the beauty of your shoots. Moreover, there will be no way to miss your spectacular portfolio as the template provides you with unique Google fonts and bright high-quality pictures.
Art School – Responsive WordPress Theme
Just take a look at this cute and even magical WordPress template! Created with the palette of calm colors and featured with a huge list of useful functions, Art Scholl will undoubtedly catch your visitors’ eye.
Chateau – Bakery and Receipts WordPress Theme
Made with the sweetest love, this WordPress template clearly depicts all the charm of cooking. Be sure, Chateau is the best choice for the neat and simple website about your sugar business.
Durand – Hair and Beauty Salon WordPress Theme
Meet Durand – incredible multipurpose WordPress theme that was made for beauty salons. Modern and well-documented, the template will be a nice addition to your ambitions!
Waylard – Fashion Blog and Magazine WordPress Theme
Fashionable blog for fashionable people! Needless to say, Waylard is featured with MegaMenu, Google web fonts, social options, commenting system, crossbrowser compatibility and other indisputable options that will help you to get the website of your dream.
Madeleine – Spa Health and Skincare WordPress Theme
Here is your chance to impress the guests of your website with its’ wonderful appearance and sparkling functionality! Moreover, inimitable fonts, cute images and high-quality pictures will be a great addition to the remarkable view of your page.
Crafts – Responsive WordPress Theme
Romantic and graceful, this adoptable template has a full package of helpful options for the creation of a faultless website about your business. In addition, the theme is featured with a breathtaking gallery.
BitNews – Blog Magazine and News Portal WordPress Theme
Designed in dazzling shades, BitNews will indisputably emphasize the subject of your website. As you can see, nowadays you don’t have to be a guru of coding in order to get an authoritative and worthy of attention website.
Simona S – WordPress Theme
Easy to use and install, this theme was created in a modern style. Without a doubt, your guests will be amazed by a pleasant palette of template’s colors as well as by the power of its’ work.
Editorso – Journalist Blog WordPress Theme
Still looking for an extraordinary and comfortable theme to create your own journalist blog? Get everything in one package and even more with the help of Editorso!
Kustrix – Fashion Blog Magazine WordPress Theme
Packed with all of the newest options, Kustrix is a magnificent template, created for your convenience. Additionally, the theme will positively impress your potential customers with its’ unusual structure and design.