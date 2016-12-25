d
Top 12 Boundless WordPress Themes for a blog creation in 2016

Spreading your ideas all around the world seems to be an easiest thing for today! Share your inspiring thoughts and express yourself as much as you can or even more with the help of these thematic WordPress templates.

Have you ever used such services before? Be sure, the provided themes would be a great way to start your own online project just out of the box!

Originally, templates are pre-loaded paged, created and diligently designed in order to assist you during the process of the building of an amazing and powerful  blog, portfolio, forum, gallery, eCommerce store or any other type of a desired website. Moreover, you could get all of the mentioned items in one package!

Talking about website creation, today you don’t need to spent a mint of money and hire a professional web designer or developer to make an online page that will definitely be worthy of your visitors’ attention, as you have a perspective chances to become the owner of a perfect website with no effort. For this simple reason we propose you to learn some information about the selection of bright and shining themes, powered by WordPress. Easy in use and installation, they are well-documented and include folders with detailed instructions that were added for you comfort.

Hey, you don’t need to be a coding guru anymore! So don’t hesitate! Leave your sad thoughts behind as now you are able to realize all your ideas, even if you have never worked with website building before. Sounds intriguing, doesn’t it?

Let’s go back to WordPress templates! Needless to say, this powerful and flexible thing may be used in order to match any personal needs as well as the corporate ones. Would you like the visiting your website to be a pleasure for your guests? In this case, all the themes are feature with a long list of helpful options. For example,  MegaMenu, Google web fonts, social options, tag cloud, dropdown menu, sample content, commenting system, crossbrowser compatibility, etс.

Additionally, you will get Facebook like box, Twitter feed and Instagram board that were added into the pack for the prosperity of your blog.

Let’s take a closer look! Below are 5 reasons telling why building a website with the help of these ready-to-use templates would be a wise and successful decision for the beginning your online business.

1. To start with, using WordPress themes during website building means saving your time. As it was mentioned before, templates are easy in use, so you don’t need to have special skills in order to create the blog of your dream. Moreover, these themes are also easy to install and customize. As a result, you get some free hours that you may use for the improvement of your project or just take a rest for some new achievements.

2. In addition, the economy is another positive aspect of your business, especially on its’ start. Are you still thinking that owning a productive website takes much money? Well, the price-quality rates will absolutely surprise you! All in all, saving extra money could never be redundant.

3. Don’t forget that you will get free 24/7 Technical Support. Without a doubt, all your questions will be answered and all the issues resolved, since the technical team will always be happy to assist you on the way to your dream!

4. Traditionally, all the easy-to-use templates were made and professionally designed by TemplateMonster, so have no doubts about the power and appearance of your future site! As you may see, these themes combine beauty and comfort. What is more, featured with all of the modern options, the templates are still unique. Each of them was made in order to emphasize the subject of your business, share your ideas and, as a result, interest people with your website.

5. To summarize, aside from well-known features that were shown below, there is a valid list of newest and useful items for the creation of your personal type of an ideal blog.

Let’s see what they are!

Responsive Layouts

Undoubtedly, responsive layouts give you an incredible advantage while using WooCommerce templates. With its’ help you are able to change dimensions according to the screen of a gadget it’s viewed on. In addition, such useful feature automatically improves user experience and boots your Searching Engine Optimization. As a result, it guides your potential guest to one and only blog.

Custom-Made Post Types and Formats

Would you like your blog to be popular? Go and interest your visitors with the help of using unique post types for testimonials, team introduction posts with astonishing fonts! As a result, every part of your website will unquestionably get its’ inimitable and attractive look as you get a big and marvelous catalog of posts to choose from.

Intelligent Cherry Framework

With the help of a plain and competently created framework you have a chance to get an easy installation, plenty of widgets and shortcodes, integration of Bootstrap functionality. Furthermore, Intelligent Cherry Framework provides you with the easiest and safest way to modify the suitable and authentic design of your blog with parent-and-child theme capabilities.

Custom Block

Here is next easy but important feature to serve you! To begin with, custom block is a place where you are able to put different types of information that is related to your blog. Thus, you may insert here sale terms, contacts or any payment details, so data will mechanically remain in place every time a recent update is added.

Background Video

Stay creative! Background video is another opportunity to entertain your visitors. All you have to do is to show all of your best products in an interactive way!

InMotion – Dance School WordPress Theme

Are you the one who prefer an active lifestyle? Well, it fits you! Don’t forget to share all of your brave believes and find your own auditory with the help of this awesome WordPress template!

Dance School WordPress Theme

Details | Demo

Addison – Creative Photographer Portfolio WordPress Theme

Stylish and elegant, the theme is easy in use, so there is nothing that may put a crimp into your dreams. As you may see, Addison was made in soft, dark tones in order to highlight the beauty of your shoots. Moreover, there will be no way to miss your spectacular portfolio as the template provides you with unique Google fonts and bright high-quality pictures.

Photographer Portfolio WordPress Theme

Details | Demo

Art School – Responsive WordPress Theme

Just take a look at this cute and even magical WordPress template! Created with the palette of calm colors and featured with a huge list of useful functions, Art Scholl will undoubtedly catch your visitors’ eye.

Art School Responsive WordPress Theme

Details | Demo

Chateau – Bakery and Receipts WordPress Theme

Made with the sweetest love, this WordPress template clearly depicts all the charm of cooking. Be sure, Chateau is the best choice for the neat and simple website about your sugar business.

Cakes & Bakery Responsive WordPress Theme

Details | Demo

Durand – Hair and Beauty Salon WordPress Theme

Meet Durand – incredible multipurpose WordPress theme that was made for beauty salons. Modern and well-documented, the template will be a nice addition to your ambitions!

Hair Salon WordPress Theme

Details | Demo

Waylard – Fashion Blog and Magazine WordPress Theme

Fashionable blog for fashionable people! Needless to say, Waylard is featured with MegaMenu, Google web fonts, social options, commenting system, crossbrowser compatibility and other indisputable options that will help you to get the website of your dream.

Fashion Blog WP Theme

Details | Demo

Madeleine – Spa Health and Skincare WordPress Theme

Here is your chance to impress the guests of your website with its’ wonderful appearance and sparkling functionality! Moreover, inimitable fonts, cute images and high-quality pictures will be a great addition to the remarkable view of your page.

Spa Health - Skincare WordPress Theme

Details | Demo

Crafts – Responsive WordPress Theme

Romantic and graceful, this adoptable template has a full package of helpful options for the creation of a faultless website about your business. In addition, the theme is featured with a breathtaking gallery.

Crafts Responsive WordPress Theme

Details | Demo

BitNews – Blog Magazine and News Portal WordPress Theme

Designed in dazzling shades, BitNews will indisputably emphasize the subject of your website. As you can see, nowadays you don’t have to be a guru of coding in order to get an authoritative and worthy of attention website.

BitNews - Blog Magazine & News Portal WordPress Theme

Details | Demo

Simona S – WordPress Theme

Easy to use and install, this theme was created in a modern style. Without a doubt, your guests will be amazed by a pleasant palette of template’s colors as well as by the power of its’ work.

Personal Page WP Theme

Details | Demo

Editorso – Journalist Blog WordPress Theme

Still looking for an extraordinary and comfortable theme to create your own journalist blog? Get everything in one package and even more with the help of Editorso!

GPL Writer WordPress Template

Details | Demo

Kustrix – Fashion Blog Magazine WordPress Theme

Packed with all of the newest options, Kustrix is a magnificent template, created for your convenience. Additionally, the theme will positively impress your potential customers with its’ unusual structure and design.

Style Blog WordPress Theme

Details | Demo

 

Naresh

Naresh

Hi! Myself Naresh a WordPress enthusiast been into blogging close to three years now. Got hooked up to blogging in process of creating my own website. Coding is something I live and breathe. Follow him on Twitter.


Bloom Email Optin Plugin

