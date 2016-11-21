WordPress Deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2016 (and Giveaways)
Hey Folks,
Biggest Sale of the year is just around the corner. And soon, millions of people around the world will clog the internet for shopping season.
This is the best time of the year specially when people are motivated to buy some high quality WordPress themes and plugins either for personal or commercial use at reduced price.
Over last couple of days, we have been reaching out to some of the popular WordPress store, freelancers and hosting companies gathering the deals and discounts on top-notch WordPress products on the occasion of Black Friday and Cyber Monday season.
We had put up big list of coupons and discounts for Black Friday last year and this year too by gathering best deals in this roundup of WordPress Deals for Black Friday 2016 (and Cyber Monday).
Few of the marketplaces have already gone crazy 😉 so make the maximum out of this opportunity. Be aware some of the deals will soon be expired so don’t miss this chance as it may never come again. If you feel yourself lucky, you can participate in the giveaway to win some exciting prices too.
Lastly, if you feel we have missed any deal please revert in comment below. Share this blog post on social networks with your connections for maximum reach.
Happy Holiday Shopping!
Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals
Last Updated: 25 Nov 2016 17:00:00 PM CET
- Forum
- Type
- Discount
- View
- A2 Hosting
- Hosting
- 67% off
- View Deal
- HostGator
- Hosting
- 75% off
- View Deal
- GoDaddy
- Hosting
- $1 per month
- View Deal
- Themify
- Themes & Plugins
- 50% off
- View Deal
- InMontion
- Hosting
- $2.95 per month
- View Deal
- aThemes
- Themes
- 50% off
- View Deal
- MyThemeShop
- Themes & Plugins
- $19 (any item)
- View Deal
- ThemeIsle
- Themes & Plugins
- 35% off
- View Deal
- ElegantThemes
- Themes & Plugins
- 25% off
- View Deal
- LiveChat
- Chat
- 15% Discount
- View Deal
- CssIgniter
- Themes & Plugins
- 35% off
- View Deal
- TemplateMonter
- Themes & Templates
- 50% off
- View Deal
- CyberChimps
- Themes & Plugins
- 30% off
- View Deal
- 8DegreeThemes
- Themes & Plugins
- 50% off
- View Deal
- MediaTemple
- Hosting
- 40% off
- View Deal
- AccessPress
- Themes & Plugins
- 50% off
- View Deal
- SculptureQode
- Plugins
- 30% off
- View Deal
- iThemes
- Themes & Plugins
- 50% off
- View Deal
- TeslaThemes
- Themes & Plugins
- 50% off
- View Deal
- EngineThemes
- Themes
- 40% off
- View Deal
- WPBeaverBuilder
- Plugins
- 25% off
- View Deal
- BlueHost
- Hosting
- $2.65 per month
- View Deal
- S2Member
- Plugins
- 35% off
- View Deal
- UltimateBeaver
- Plugins
- 30% off
- View Deal
- ThemeFurnace
- Themes
- 60% off
- View Deal
- Wisdmlabs
- Plugins
- 15% off
- View Deal
- WholesaleSuite
- Plugins
- $30 off
- View Deal
- OptinMonster
- Plugins
- 35% off
- View Deal
- Plugmatter
- Plugins
- 20% off
- View Deal
- Enviragallery
- Plugins
- 35% off
- View Deal
- ThirstyAffiliates
- Plugins
- 30% off
- View Deal
- DeliciousBrains
- Plugins
- 20% off
- View Deal
- AffiliateWP
- Plugins
- 30% off
- View Deal
- EasyDigitalDownloads
- Plugins
- 30% off
- View Deal
- Restrict Content Pro
- Plugins
- 30% off
- View Deal
- Pippin’s Plugins
- Plugins
- 30% off
- View Deal
- Pixelemu
- Plugins
- 30% off
- View Deal
- AlienWP
- Plugins
- 60% off
- View Deal
- DesignModo
- Themes
- 60% off
- View Deal
- Envato
- Themes & Plugins
- 50% off
- View Deal
- ThemeFuse
- Themes & Plugins
- 40% off
- View Deal
- MotoPress
- Plugins
- 90% off
- View Deal
- Wpeka
- Themes & Plugins
- 30% off
- View Deal
- WP Webinar System
- Plugins
- 30% off
- View Deal
- CSSHero
- Plugins
- 40% off
- View Deal
- WPZOOM
- Themes
- 35% off
- View Deal
- Imagely
- Themes & Plugins
- 40% off
- View Deal
- FameThemes
- Themes & Plugins
- 50% off
- View Deal
- Barn2 Media
- Plugins
- 50% off
- View Deal
- 7Theme
- Themes
- 50% off
- View Deal
Save upto 67% off on blazing fast web hosting plans from A2 Hosting. Offers amazing features with hosting plan to optimize your website with no compromization done on quality.
- Shared Hosting – 67% off with code: BFCM67
- Managed and Core VPS Hosting – 50% off with code: MANVPS50
- Reseller Hosting – 40% off with code: RESELL40
Valid on 24 Nov till 02 Dec 2016. And the following discount will run on 28 Nov only (Cyber Monday):
Sprint Dedicated Server (Unmanaged, Core and Managed) – 25% off with code: SPRINT25
Biggest Offer Ever! Save upto 75% OFF* ALL Hostings from HostGator on this Black Friday and Cyber Monday occasion. Powerful and Affordable hosting plan starting from as low as $1.74/mo.
No coupon required.
Offer valid from 22 Nov to 29 Nov 2016.
Big Black Friday Sale! Discounts, Amazon Gift Cards and much more. Themify is running an offer this Black Friday by offering a huge discount on their products.
Here are the details:
- 50% off all purchases (Coupon Code: BLACKFRIDAY)
- $150 off Lifetime Master (Coupon Code: BLACKFRIDAYLIFE)
- 3 x $100 Amazon gift cards giveaway
- 10 x Master Club giveaway
Offer valid from 24 Nov to 30 Nov 2016.
Black Friday InMotion Deal
Web Hosting at 38% Discount exclusively for SavvyTheme users.
- FAST Web Hosting with FREE SSDs
- FREE 1-click installer with 400+ applications
- FREE cPanel for easy server management
- FREE domain to get you started
Offer valid from 22 Nov to 28 Nov 2016.
InMotion Cyber Monday Deal
Best Deal of the Year from InMotion. Starting from Monday 28 Nov till 02 Dec 2016, offering a special promo on a wide range of web hosting packages.
- Business/Shared Hosting. Plans starting as low as $2.95/mo. Lowest prices of the year!
- VPS Hosting. Announcing upgraded plans with more storage, more bandwidth and more IP addresses. Best value VPS in the market!
- Reseller Hosting. Our most popular plan R-2000S, starting at a low price of $13.99/mo.
- Dedicated Servers
- Buy More, Save More. Purchase 2+ Servers This Week & Save at-least $480/yr For the LIFE of the Account!
- OR Get 1TB Local Backup HDD included free with all Essential & Advanced Servers or a free 2TB HDD with all Elite Servers.
Hurry up!
Save 50% off all premium WordPress themes including the popular Sydney Pro business theme and the Talon Pro agency theme. Discount is applicable also on Developer and Lifetime packages.
Coupon Code: BLACKFRIDAY16
Offer valid from 25 Nov to 28 Nov 2016.
Buy any from wide range of popular WordPress theme or plugin for just $19 or Buy Membership for $99.47/year to get access to all MyThemeShop themes & plugins (128 WordPress themes & plugins).
Coupon Code: 19USDForAll
Offer valid from 20 Nov to 04 Dec 2016.
Enjoy Biggest discount of All Time! Special 25% discount on ElegantThemes membership purchases and upgrades plus bonus packs. Download powerful and flexible Divi WordPress theme at discounted price. Get access to entire collection of 87 popular WordPress themes for the price of one.
No coupon required.
Offer valid from 25 Nov to 28 Nov 2016.
Be connected with your visitors with LiveChat. 15% Discount when subscribe for 12 months.
No coupon required.
Get 30% discount on All WordPress Themes and Plugins from CyberChimps.
Coupon Code: CYBERBF30
Offer valid from 17 Nov to 05 Dec 2016.
50% off on all premium WordPress themes and plugins.
Coupon Code: blackfriday
Offer valid from 20 Nov to 01 Dec 2016.
50% off on all premium WordPress themes.
Coupon Code: blackfriday
Offer valid from 20 Nov to 01 Dec 2016.
Save 50% off the Best Value Bundle of Premium WordPress Tools. 40+ Power WordPress plugins (BACKUPBUDDY, ITHEMES SECURITY PRO & MORE), 200+ Customizable WordPress Themes and 800+ Hours of WordPress Web Design Training. Everything into one Bundle.
Coupon Code: SAVE50
Offer valid from 24 Nov to 30 Nov 2016.
50% discount on TeslaThemes Products.
Coupon Code: BlackFriday16
Offer valid from 24 Nov to 30 Nov 2016.
Save 40% off anything from EngineThemes.
No coupon required.
Offer valid from 24 Nov to 28 Nov 2016.
Save 25% off on the Beaver Builder Drag & Drop WordPress plugin.
No coupon code required! The promo will be applied automatically at checkout.
Offer valid from 25 Nov to 28 Nov 2016.
Web Hosting starts at $2.65 per month for upto 36 months along with free domain.
No coupon required.
Offer valid for 24 Nov and 01 Dec 2016.
Save 30% on top-notch WordPress products like the Ultimate Addons for Visual Composer, ConvertPlug, the Ultimate Addon for Beaver Builder (UABB) and more.
No coupon required.
Save 60% on all Theme Memberships at ThemeFurnace.
Coupon code : BLACKFRIDAY
Offer valid from 24 Nov to 30 Nov 2016.
Save 15% on wide range of Premium WordPress plugins for WooCommerce, LearnDash, Gravity Forms, and Edwiser Products (Edwiser Bridge extensions, and Edwiser RemUI).
Coupon code: WLBF15 (for WisdmLabs plugins) and EDBF15 (for Edwiser Extensions)
Save 20% on multipurpose Bundles of WooCommerce, LearnDash & Edwiser Bridge Extensions and Edwiser RemUI theme for Moodle.
Coupon code: WLBF20 (for WisdmLabs plugin bundles) and EDBF20 (for Edwiser extension bundles)
Offer valid from 16 Nov to 29 Nov 2016.
Save 35% on the best lead generation software for WordPress.
Offer valid from 22 Nov to 30 Nov 2016.
35% OFF all Envira Gallery plans.
Coupon Code: BLACKFRIDAY16
Offer valid from 22 Nov to 30 Nov 2016.
Save 30% on ThirstyAffiliates WordPress plugin.
Coupon Code: BF2016
Offer valid from 24 Nov to 04 Dec 2016.
Get 20% discount on DeliciousBrains.com
No coupon code required! The promo will be applied automatically at checkout.
Offer valid from 25 Nov to 28 Nov 2016.
30% off all new purchases of extensions, all license renewals, all license upgrades, and all existing bundles. Extra 10% off Starter Package purchases (usually 30%, now 40%).
Coupon Code: BFCM2016
Offer valid from 25 Nov to 29 Nov 2016.
30% off all new purchases of a Restrict Content Pro license (across all license levels), and get 30% discount on all license renewals and all license upgrades!
Coupon Code: BFCM2016
Offer valid from 25 Nov to 29 Nov 2016.
Get 30% off on the Pippin’s Plugins, plus 30% discount off all memberships.
Coupon Code: BFCM2016
Offer valid from 25 Nov to 29 Nov 2016.
Get high quality WordPress themes with 30% discount.
Coupon Code : PEBLACK2016
Offer valid from 25 Nov to 28 Nov 2016.
Save 60% on AlienWP.com
Coupon code : BLACKFRIDAY
Offer valid from 24 Nov to 30 Nov 2016.
Get the popular WordPress products at discounted price – Slides Framework, Qards, Startup Framework and others!
Coupon Code: BLACK
With the 60% discount code the Designmodo Shop prices are unbeatable:
- Slides Framework 2: $99
- Qards: $39
- Startup Framework: $99
- Flat UI: $15
Add any product from the Designmodo Shop and Designmodo Market to your cart, use coupon code BLACK to apply discount.
Offer valid from 21 Nov to 27 Nov 2016.
Get 30% OFF of WPeka Themes and Plugins.
Coupon Code: WPCLUB30
Offer valid from 24 Nov till 30 Nov 2016.
40% discount on CSSHero products.
No coupon required.
Offer valid from 24 Nov to 28 Nov 2016.
35% discount on WPZoom themes and membership plans.
Coupon Code: BLACKZOOM
Offer valid from 24 Nov to 28 Nov 2016.
40% discount at Imagely.
No coupon required.
Offer valid from 24 Nov to 28 Nov 2016.
50% discount applies to our WordPress plugins
Coupon Code: BARN2CYBER50
Offer valid from 24 Nov to 28 Nov 2016.
Katie Keith
November 25, 2016 @ 2:04 pm
Thanks for the list, please could you add our deal too! At Barn2 Media we have a half price sale on our plugins and online course.
The 50% off applies to our WordPress plugins WooCommerce Product Table, Posts Table Pro and WooCommerce Password Protected Categories, plus our online course Build a Course or Event Bookings Website with WordPress. The promo code for the deal is BARN2CYBER50. You can enter the code into the checkout via barn2.co.uk.
Thanks!
Naresh
November 25, 2016 @ 4:18 pm
Sure, we added the deal to the list above.