20+ Mouthwatering Food and Drinks WordPress Themes with WooCommerce Integration

Bringing your restaurant or cafe online is a wise choice. Thus you will be able to attract more clients and to present your restaurant the best way. And the regular clients will surely enjoy an option of booking the table online. You can also keep the clients updated about all the innovations in your menu. Pull it all together, the restaurants that don’t have online representation pretty soon will not be able to withstand tough competition. So if you are not an absolute conventionalist, there is no other reason to back-pedal. Especially that ready-made templates make it possible for everyone to launch a website. You don’t need any coding or web design skills. Choosing the theme for a restaurant or cafe you should take one with mouthwatering images and atmospheric design. It should also be functional and user-friendly. To give you something to start from we have hand-picked 20 appetizing WordPress themes for restaurant business.

All the themes are up-to-date and follow all the modern tendencies. Being built around Cherry Framework the themes boast advanced functionality and powerful customization opportunities. In-built customization modules allow you applying the changes without touching any single line of the code. However if you want to have everything done for you, you can apply to TM Service Center. Responsive design with Bootstrap functionality guarantees flawless performance of the website on any device. All the themes feature clean valid coding, which provides easy optimization and influences the overall performance in search engines. Most of the themes in the collection are licensed under GPL v3.0, which gives you complete freedom in the theme usage. Buying the theme you also get free lifetime support ready to help you around the clock.

If you still have doubts that you can manage to do everything by yourself, there are lots of online resources ready to help you. You can start with Startup Hub. This is an absolutely free source providing you with tutorials, eBooks, webinars and other useful information.

Master Chef WordPress Theme

This modern WordPress theme is a perfect feet for any restaurant or cooking school. It is highly flexible. Thanks to the live customizer you can completely modify its look from header and footer styles to the fonts and color scheme. Timetable plugin allows organizing your events in an easy clear manner. Handy appointment manager will be loved by your clients as it saves their time letting them book the table right from the home page.

Italica Restaurant WordPress Theme

Italica comes with 6 additional awesome skins for niche restaurants. Thus for a single price you get 7 themes suitable for Italian, Chinese, Japanese, seafood, Kocher, barbecue, and fast food restaurants! 100% GPL license gives you absolute freedom in applying the templates for several projects. Restaurant menu plugin allows you creating a menu for your restaurant and display it in a separate page, post or sidebar with the help of a shortcode.

Hidalgo – Mexican Food Restaurant WordPress Theme

This modern WordPress theme is ideal for traditional Mexican restaurant. The design is spicy and catchy. Handy menu plugin allows you embedding the restaurant menu to the sidebars, posts or separate page. With powerful page builder you will be able to create custom layouts using drag-and-drop functionality. 25 content modules give you a possibility to diversify your content and present the information in an original way.

Gutenberg – Beer Pub WordPress Theme

Beer lovers will definitely appreciate this sleek design created with pubs and breweries in mind. The layout is well-organized and uses a lot of negative space, which make it easy to look-through. Right in the header slider there is an option of booking a table. The theme uses trendy parallax scrolling. And background video integration gives you a possibility to present your products and your shop in an unusual catchy way.

Burger Palace – Fast Food WordPress Theme

The templates follow all the best traditions of WordPress, being highly intuitive and easy to manage. You can use TemplateMonster’s drag-and-drop page builder to create your own custom layouts. Multiple layout options allow you experimenting with the pages’ structure. With content modules you can easily add multiple content types to your website. Live customizer makes it easy to modify the theme to meet your company’s identity.

Greenville – Organic Food WooCommerce Theme

This mouthwatering WooCommerce theme will fit the best organic food companies or restaurants. It uses a lot of juicy colors in the layout, which makes it look energetic. The use of whitespace brings into focus bright images and makes the website easy to scan. The template is fully editable. You can easily adjust the layout to your needs. Custom widgets enhance the functionality of the website and provide user-friendly browsing experience.

Organica – Organic Products WooCommerce Theme

This WooCommerce theme is easy and intuitive both in navigation and management. Its layout looks fresh and well-organized. Banner ads manager gives you an opportunity to insert banners in the middle of the posts. To save the space and to make the products presentation look more compact, you can use products carousel. WordPress Live customizer will help you to adjust the look of your website to your meet your expectations.

Tanaka – Japanese Restaurant WordPress Theme

The template is licensed under GPL v3.0 lifting all restrictions of its usage. Black and red colors create a truly Asian flair. Beautiful typography and trendy ghost buttons put stylish accents. Table reservation functionality makes it easy for the clients to book a table in your restaurant. Page builder plugin allows modifying the layout of the existing pages and creating the new ones without touching the code.

Chateau – Bakery Store WordPress Theme

One look at this layout makes you feel the fragrance of newly-baked bread. Appetizing images won’t leave anyone indifferent. Beautiful hand-written fonts and light-blue accents add a special charm to the theme. Powerful functionality allows your clients to book a table or to order baked goods right from the homepage. With numerous content modules you have a possibility to present your brand and products from different angles.

Duval – Wine Restaurant WordPress Theme

The theme looks minimalistic and stylish. It is maintained in black and white colors with wise use of negative space, making it look spacious and airy. Online table booking is a powerful feature. With its help your visitors are able to book their favorite table right from the website. Being built with Bootstrap 3 the template is fully responsive and will easily adjust to any screen size. The theme can be easily edited with WordPress Live customizer.

Bettaso – Barbecue Restaurant WordPress Theme

Mouthwatering images in the header slider catch the eye at once. A special section of recommended dishes with juicy images, short description and prices is a good marketing strategy. Online booking functionality is also provided. With the help of layout builder you can construct your own layouts and save them to the library to use again when you need to create a new page. Content modules enable you adding buttons, images, pricing tables, etc.

Vegetexia – Vegetarian Blog WordPress Theme

Vegetexia is an ideal theme to kickstart your healthy food blog. Its light design focuses on the content without distracting the eye with heavy design elements. WordPress Live customizer allows you editing your blog effortlessly, even without any coding skills. Social integration will help you to create constant presence of your brand in social networks. Audio and video integration give you an opportunity to diversify your content.

Coffeera – Coffee Shop WooCommerce Theme

The template is easy and intuitive to use. Even a complete beginner without any special skills can install and maintain it. Coffeera features client-oriented design. Product sorting filter allows the visitors to narrow down the results to find the product they are looking for. Product carousel widget will help you save space on the page, while all the products are displayed in a single block inside the carousel. Trendy flat design creates modern look of the website.

Confucius – Chinese Restaurant WordPress Theme

This template greets visitors with a large hero area with the possibility of booking the table right in the header. The theme’s structure is clear and easy to skim. Possibility of menu integration allows your clients to get acquainted with your specialty beforehand. Google map integration makes it easy to find your restaurant and the shortest way to it. Mega footer area contains a lot of secondary information, like about section, contacts, etc.

Bread Bakery WordPress Theme

Thanks to advanced flexibility this theme can be adjusted to a number of food related projects. Its lightweight design uses catchy images, ghost buttons and parallax scrolling. Blocks with different content are separated with large images, making it easy to look through the page. Sticky navigation bar provides easy navigation. Powered by Cherry Framework the theme boasts advanced functionality and customization opportunities.

Natural Foods WooCommerce Theme

The template is oriented on a food store. It provides clean layout with well-organized structure. Header slider serves for displaying top products or any important information you want to draw attention to. Bright red product badges allow visitors visually single out products they are interested in. Slider at the bottom of the page shows the latest news from the blog. Newsletter subscription form is highlighted and clearly visible.

Blogetti – Restaurant Blog WordPress Theme

This template is ideal choice for food-related blog. The theme is extremely feature-rich and provides endless opportunities for customization. Its simple 2 column layout structure allows you organizing content and additional navigation elements the best possible way. Being powered by Bootstrap and retina ready the theme guarantees flawless performance on any devices irrespective of its screen size and resolution.

Little Italy – Italian Restaurant WordPress Theme

This template looks really mouthwatering. Wooden background, hand-written fonts and ghost buttons create a special cozy atmosphere. Premium MotoPress editor makes the customization process as easy as drag and drop. With MotoPress Slider you will be able to make professionally-looking slides with images, texts or even videos. Parallax scrolling spices up the whole layout making it catchy and dynamic.

Alexander – Premium Cuisine WordPress Theme

This template uses web design psychology, attracting the visitors with catchy appetizing images and sleek design. Boxed layout makes the theme ideal for landing pages. Stylish wooden background texture harmonizes with layout colors. Parallax effect involves the visitors and make then scroll down the page. With Mega menu you can organize your categories and subcategories, add a banner or latest blog article to give your visitors more information.

White Whale – Seafood Restaurant WordPress Theme

This theme is designed for seafood restaurants. It uses layout colors that make you think of the endless ocean. Blocks with different content types present your restaurant from different angles. The section with chef’s specials presents mouthwatering image of the dish with the price and short description and is a good marketing strategy. Appointment manager plugin makes it easy for your clients to book the table right from the homepage.

Gulliver – Restaurant WordPress Theme

This template with boxed layout is an ideal choice for any restaurant or cafe website. Main menu has a lowered position on the page. Banners with mouthwatering images are placed right under it. The information about menu, daily specials is also here. The layout itself is clear and simple. There no heavy design elements, which makes content the main focus of the website. MotoPress page builder allows you customizing the theme without extra efforts.

Gourmet Cuisine WordPress Theme

This theme is one from the Monstroid family, meaning it has inherited all the best features from it. Background video attracts visitors’ attention and gives you an opportunity to showcase your products in an original way. Thanks to Cherry Framework customization process is smooth and easy. You can use shortcode templater to create pages mixing the shortcodes. A wide set or pre-designed pages will give your website an easy start.

Mexican Restaurant WordPress Theme

The design of the template is laconic and simple. Spicy full-width slider welcomes the visitors and get them plunge into the atmosphere of your restaurant. Main menu is hidden behind compact burger button. Popular dishes are organized into product carousel. Footer area is occupied by a full-width Google map, making it easy for the clients to find your location. Use trendy parallax scrolling to spice up your website.

