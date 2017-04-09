20 Best Exterior & Garden Design WordPress Themes

Have you ever thought that exterior & garden design is so important? People all over the world usually spend thousands of dollars on professional shopfront look for their houses. So, If you are going to run a website for such kind of business, today’s exterior & garden design WordPress themes bundle is a perfect match for you!

You will ask me about WordPress and why I’ve chosen these exterior & garden design WordPress themes for the showcase. The answer lies in usability. You do not need to be a well-skilled developer to build your site with this engine. Furthermore, It’s not a secret that ready-made WordPress themes save people’s time and nerves and boost a site’s building process.

All exterior & garden design WordPress themes from this presentation are provided by TemplateMonster. By the way, this website templates and themes manufacturer created an open-source project that will provide you with all the details about starting a new website. So, if you need some additional help underpinned by professional experience, Startup Hub is waiting for you!

Let’s speak about these exterior & garden design WordPress themes features. People may say that there is nothing that could surprise them. I’d like to prove them that they’re totally wrong:) First of all, I want to highlight a truly beautiful and a fully responsive and crossbrowser compatible design. Your customers can keep looking on fancied exterior & garden design variants from any device. The showcase will be perfect in any browser as on tablets or PCs as on their smartphones.

These exterior & garden design WordPress themes have versatile content modules. They allow you to tell your customers more about your business with the help of various tabs, progress bars, counters, pricing tables, and more. A large number of custom widgets will help you to spice up your website with post carousel, social widgets, and a slider.

Pay attention to the working process with these themes. It feels as easy as possible thanks to a simple and painless installation. A powerful WordPress Live Customizer will help you to take your favorite theme’s customization as a piece of cake. Feel free to save, delete, or start over without reloading your page. This feature allows you to edit and check your updates in a real-time mode. That will be comfortable and enjoyable for newbies and for advanced users as well.

A Power page builder that is preloaded with each exterior & design WordPress theme makes you forget about complex coding. Create major layouts without touching a line of a code and fall in love with a website building process. There is one more pretty good thing – GPL license. These themes are 100% GPL, it means that you need to get your favorite one only once and you’re very welcome to use it for as many exterior & garden design projects as you need.

The enriched Cherry Framework in the core of these exterior & design WordPress themes helps you to create a website integrated with the latest industry innovations. For example, Cherry Testimonials and Team Members plugins will help you to build a reliable website for your customers. It’s always important to know who will improve your garden and how good they are in this sphere. Cherry Services plugin will help you to show your customers the full range of exterior & design ideas you suggest professionally. I’m sure that all these features in the coherent whole will provide you with a catchy and outstanding website for your kind of business.

All these exterior & design themes have a pretty long list of features. You can easily check it out on your own by clicking on the live preview. If you’re hungry for more, take a close look at exterior design WordPress themes collection. Let’s see these design masterpieces in action, so, here we go!

Best Exterior & Garden Design WordPress Themes