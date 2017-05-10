New Awesome Selection of Top 20 Clean and Minimalistic Themes, Powered by WordPress
Unquestionably, today there is nothing impossible for a modern person! Seeing that, in this post I’m going to tell you how to further the prosperity of your own business. Would you like to know more about it? Thus, let’s begin!
Naturally, owning a shining and qualitative online project is a real must-have for every successful person or popular company. That is why now I’m going to tell you the main secret of a well-running website creation. I know that having a strong desire to launch a worthy website doesn’t mean having some special skills of knowledge. So, what should do those guys, who know nothing about coding but want to set up their online projects?
Usually people use the services of website designers or developers for these reasons. Still, it may cost one a mint of money… What is more, not all the websites made by others are perfect. Thus, are you ready to hear the good news? Yep, now you are able to get a long-awaited site and even more with no effort! As you can see from the name of this article, today I’ll show you a recent selection of top 20 clean and minimalistic website templates that are built on WordPress platform. Have you ever used such comfortable products before? In a word, the mentioned themes let one set up a desired website for their needs without losing a lot of time or money, even if they have never worked with website building before.
What else can I tell you about these cool and minimalistic templates? First of all, all of them are powered by the most popular, modern and well liked platform, so have no doubts about the quality of your future site! Secondly, these WordPress themes were made, diligently featured and thoroughly designed by awesome TemplateMonster. Thirdly, the templates below are multifunctional. To make a long story short, their packs include a lot of stylish and useful features that one may easily use to manage their own perfect online project.
In addition, the products are easy-to-use and have detailed instructions about their unboxing. By the way, the company provides their customers with templates customization and free tech support that works for you 24/7. As you can see, you will never be left alone with your questions or problems. Isn’t it a nice opportunity to start your long-awaited project and finally become your own boss? All in all, now you are able to do it with no effort!
So, now you know all the needed info about these helpful WordPress themes. Don’t you think that it is time to take a closer look at them? For these simple reasons, don’t hesitate to view out the list below! In addition, don’t forget to use ‘Demo’ and ‘Details’ buttons in order to see all the aspects of the proffered website template. What? Are you still here? Hey, what are you waiting for? Don’t waste your time! Just use all the opportunities in order to be the best!
Bright Digital Printing WordPress Theme
As you may know from ‘Details’ field, this WordPress theme is your chance to quickly build a worthy of attention printing related website from a blank canvas. Needless to say, easy in use and installation, the template will definitely impress not only you, but also your potential customers with its clean structure and minimalistic design that are stylish and practical in one package. Seeing that, don’t miss you chance to realize all your dreams!
Modern Celebrities WordPress Theme
Are you the one, who is still looking for an appropriate minimalistic WordPress template that will ideally introduce the services of your online business? Remember, today you don’t have to be a guru of coding in order to get a reliable and strong site, which will be worthy of your customer’s attention, so go ahead and be the first with the help of this marvelous and easy in use WordPress template!
Inimitable Digital Marketing Agency WordPress Theme
Meet another miraculous WordPress theme for the building of a perspective website, introducing your marketing agency. Don’t hesitate as the proposed theme is flexible and powerful enough to match any personal needs as well as the corporate ones. All in all, let’s create a modern website for modern people together with a little help of this strong WordPress theme!
Minimalistic Web Design Blog WordPress Theme
As you can see, the theme is made in the beautiful palette of bright pink, deep green and white colors, so your future website will unquestionably catch the eyes of your potential visitors with its amazing appearance as well as impress people with an ideal work. Needless to say, this WordPress template is also featured with such cool things as dropdown menu, Google web fonts, commenting system, crossbrowser compatibility, useful maps, social options, etc.
Stylish Financial Accounting WordPress Theme
Don’t waste your time! Check this marvelous template for the creating of a successful financial accounting site, as it includes an impressing package of vital features for creating your online project just out-of-the-box. All in all, price-quality rates may surprise you and soon this easy in use theme will be an inherent part of your internet business. What are you waiting for? Just use all the chances to manage the website of your dream!
Remarkable Handmade Jewelry WordPress Theme
Just take a closer look at this unbelievable stylish and powerful theme! Designed in light shades, the provided WordPress theme is a great way to create your special kind of an eCommerce website related to handmade jewelry without losing much time or money. So, don’t hesitate to get a chance to realize all of your brave ideas with the help of a rich palette of color schemes, unusual fonts and high-quality pictures, as the template will easily attract the attention of your potential guests and transform them into happy and regular customers. Let’s create a modern website for modern people!
Unique Dance School WordPress Theme
Designed in dazzling shades, below is a wonderful template, which will literally highlight the subject of your eCommerce website, related to dance school. Seeing that, would you like to get a reliable and strong site, which will be worthy of your customer’s attention? Well, the template below was made exactly for these reasons, so don’t hesitate! Don’t forget that the inimitable fonts or images and pictures with a high quality will be an absolutely great addition to the remarkable view of your online pages.
Impressing Artwork WordPress Theme
Below is another fantastic WordPress theme that was made for the building of a perspective website, related to artwork. By tradition, it is featured with MegaMenu, Google web fonts, social options, commenting system, crossbrowser compatibility and other undeniable items that will surely help you to build the site of your dream. Additionally, you get a notable, powerful website that works perfectly in all the browsers and on all the devices.
Charming Yoga WordPress Theme
Here is your possibility to impress the guests of your site with its awesome appearance and sparkling functionality in one pack! Packed with all of the newest options, the template is a magnificent WordPress theme, which was created for your comfort. Moreover, the theme will positively impress your potential customers with its unusual structure and design. Be free to show every side of your business with its help!
Tasty Cakes and Bakery WordPress Theme
Stylish and elegant, the template is easy in use and installation, so there is nothing that may put a crimp into your dreams! As you may see, this WordPress theme was made in pleasant, light blue tones in order to highlight the beauty of your services. What is more, there will be no way to miss your spectacular online project as the template provides you with unique Google fonts and bright high-quality pictures.
Adorable Skincare WordPress Theme
Equipped with the modern fonts and high-quality pictures, the template is another useful thing, powered by WordPress, which can ideally depict the beauty of your service. Soft, neat and light colors of the provided template will definitely emphasize every detail of your services. Without a doubt, your customers will be pleased with the shopfront and happy with its functionality! Be free to show all the sides of your services with the help of the theme below!
Beautiful Hair Salon WooCommerce Theme
Designed in calm and neat shades, this incredible WooCommerce template will definitely charm the visitors of your future website! In addition, your site will quickly adapt to any gadget with any screen size the user has in hands, so you get a pleasant online shop for your healthy business!
Notable Plumbing WordPress Theme
To begin with, this well structured and professionally documented theme gives a really fast start to your ideas! Made in blue shades, the theme has a package full of all the needed functions that would be an indisputable thing for the creating of a productive, splendid and perfectly running website. For example, MegaMenu, crossbrowser compatibility, commenting system, dropdown menu, live search, Tooltips, Google maps and web fonts, etc.
Unbelievable Hair and Makeup WordPress Theme
Needless to say, such a progressive theme will absolutely catch your guests’ eye. Made in the beautiful, deep shades, this WordPress template seems to be your chance to build a colorful online school website, without touching a single line of code. Made in minimalism, this marvelous and even superb theme will certainly help you to customize the design of your website and transform it into a shining candy with no effort!
Bright Vegetarian Meals WordPress Theme
Below is a bright example of an unbelievable theme powered by WordPress that supports high-quality pictures, blog, different good-looking fonts and other indispensable features added for your convenience and a quick development of your site. Created in a clear but modern design, the theme is simple to set up and customize. As a result, you get a beautiful and a professional website for your needs with no effort! In addition, lovely colors of the theme’s design and readable fonts will undoubtedly interest your potential customers.
Shining GLP Writer WordPress Theme
Just take a closer look at this unbelievable modern and cozy WordPress template! Designed in cool and attractive shades, the theme is a great way to create your special kind of a stylish blog without losing much time or money. Furthermore, the template is a modern and well-documented example of excellent minimalism. Needless to say, this high-quality WordPress theme brings you all the possibilities for the building of a remarkable website related to cars.
Gorgeous and Powerful Agriculture WordPress Theme
Built with power, this theme is a brilliant WordPress template that was designed for the creation of a fabulous website, related to agriculture! What is more, it provides one with incredible fonts, images and high-quality pictures that are mixed with a wide palette of the impressing colors and will be a great addition to the notable and stylish appearance of your future online project.
Fashionable Pool Cleaning WordPress Theme
This eye-catching WordPress template provides your shop with an amazing design that will intrigue any visitor. Add to it all the well-done clearly elaborated details and you will have a full picture of the 21st Century comfort! Additionally, you get a notable, powerful website that works perfectly in all the browsers and on all the devices.
Magical Cafe WordPress Theme
Easy to use and install, this WordPress theme was productively made with all the recent website trends, so it is fully features with all the useful and modern options for the development of your online project. In addition, pleasant colors of the theme’s design, high-quality images and readable fonts will undoubtedly interest your potential customers.
Old-fashioned Business Services WordPress Theme
Don’t hesitate to realize all of your brave ideas with the help of a rich palette of color schemes, unusual, neat fonts and high-quality pictures, as below is a responsive WordPress theme, which is gorgeous enough to transform your visitors into happy and regular customers.
As you can see, all the provided WordPress themes were made for your comfort. As a result, using these products one can easily build am amazing portfolio, blog, web store, gallery, online school, forum or any other kind of a qualitative, powerful and beautiful site with eCommerce integration. By the way, these templates are only a small part of TM’s gallery. What is more today the company propose one more that 24 000 of different premium ready-made themes to manage their modern website. Needless to say, anyone can find there something for their needs. Thus, stop wasting your time! Go to TM’s main page and check all the notable examples in order to find the one, which will be ideal for the creation of your own online project.