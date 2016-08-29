CssIgniter entered the arena of premium WordPress Plugins – Meet AudioIgniter

CssIgniter has finally entered into the arena of premium WordPress plugins after announcing their first plugin – AudioIgniter. Today they have launched AudioIgniter WordPress plugin, a plugin that lets you play music on your website. It’s super flexible music player that lets you built playlists and embed them in your website quickly and easily. The plugin comes with dark color scheme which gives the player perfect look on any website. However, you can control the look and feel of every single element of the player.

It supports MP3, radio streams, and SoundCloud tracks. Also, it comes with unlimited playlists with unlimited tracks, bulk uploads, color scheme, and visual compose for easy integration. The best part about this plugin is that it comes with both free and premium version so you can try it yourself before you go with premium one.

AudioIgniter Pro is a set of premium additions for our flexible music player plugin for WordPress, AudioIgniter. Bulk upload, SoundCloud integration and more!

To celebrate their launch of very first plugin, they are offering 30% off of any purchase. So try the plugin yourself and buy the premium one if you like at reduced price.

Download AudioIgniter