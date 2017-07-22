30 Best Creative WordPress Themes of the year 2017

You must agree that being merely creative doesn’t guarantee your instant success in this harsh business world. So what’s the secret of getting in the spotlight? The answer is obvious: being well-presented and attractive on the Internet. Whatever you do, number one thing is to reach as big an audience as possible. This leads to the next question: is it that easy to create a gorgeous website from a scratch? And the answer is yes, if you use the right approach.

Anyone can have a reliable website and manage it with an ease nowadays. Except for the opportunity to hire a professional programmer to develop the website you need, there is another brilliant option as handy and obvious as it might be. A vast choice of ready-made templates developed by TemplateMonster is a great possibility if one wants to save time and money and have the website to suit one’s needs down to the ground.

There is an array of WordPress templates that despite custom platform might be changed beyond recognition due to their manageable administrative panel. Only you decide what layout and design you need and what changes to apply. WordPress is a fine content management system for people who are as far from programming as possible. It is developed for beginners and provides security and guaranteed satisfaction from using it. If you run a website, a blog, an e-commerce store or want to showcase your portfolio, this managing system is the best for you.

All WordPress templates are user-friendly and easy to install. So you won’t need to have a website administrator in your staff to keep your head above water and keep the information up to date. And even if any problems arise, they can be solved in a trice thanks to the round-the-clock service centre which provides answers to any questions.

Among other advantages of WordPress templates is their responsive design which enables your website to look fine and smart on any device regardless the size of the screen. Moreover, buying the template you like, you also buy all licensed images and themes within its frame. Although you are not obliged to use all of these, the features might be useful in future. Anyway, you can tailor the template exclusively to your needs.

TemplateMonster, one of the best developers of WordPress templates, has an endless choice of stunning creative portfolio WordPress themes using which you can showcase your works the best way possible. In today’s review we’ll have a look at 30 best eye-catching designs of the current year to satisfy any taste. Even if you are not sure what to opt for visit the developer’s website for more inspiration.

Magic – Multipurpose Creative WordPress Theme

This vibrant Multipurpose WordPress Theme stands out due to its strong functionality, Parallax animation and background video. Its astonishing features are designed to grab the customer’s attention and provide them with unforgettable visual experience. This highly creative Theme with advanced commenting system and social options is helpful in blogging, running a gallery, an online magazine or portfolio.

Digital Printing Company WordPress Theme

This responsive WordPress Theme can be the base to build an eye-catching and professional website for print shops and digital printmakers. Its extremely easy customization, powerpage builder, and visual editor enable you to display the best of your works. Appointment Booking, friendly search engine and commenting system allow you to reach you customers and keep in touch with them.

Art Museum WordPress Theme

An art gallery owner will appreciate this stylish template with its respectable and laconic color scheme which looks professional and will attract not only artists, but connoisseurs of art as well. Parallax effect and background video add the final touch to the elegant platform for showcasing works of art.

Photographer Creative WordPress Theme

This clear style WordPress Theme is another elegant option for photographers who need to have an advanced portfolio. It’s well-documented and its minimalistic design with a touch of Parallax effect don’t load visual acceptability. Its embedded blogging and social options let you represent yourself and gain popularity on the Internet.

Photo Editing Application WordPress Theme

This WordPress Theme is designed for a photo editing mobile app website. It has no branchy structure and performed as a landing Page which includes all concise bits of information without lengthy descriptions. It’s convenient to go through the page using your phone or tablet computer. Modern design and easy customization make it desirable for startup owners and mobile application developers.

Print shop Responsive WordPress Theme

Any digital print shop can make use of this eye-catching Responsible template with bright palette and Parallax effect. Its carousel slider will definitely attract attention to your services. The Live customizer, advanced theme options and Power page Builder will facilitate your mastering the website.

Professional Photographer WordPress Theme

This exquisite and stylish template can be used as Web portfolio design for photographers or artists who need to represent their portfolio on the web. It has flexible structure, is easily customized thanks to Live Customizer. Its video effects and animation, gallery neatly organized in categories, blog and social options let you show yourself to your advantage.

Modern Artwork WordPress Theme

This is another good example of artist wordpress themes. This template uses all the advantages of landing page to showcase the best works of art. Its high usability, responsive design, engaging Parallax effect impress the visitors to the site. It might be used for museums, art galleries, design companies, photographer portfolio, i.e. all those spheres where visual effect matters more than thousand words.

Art School Responsive WordPress Theme

This ready to work and easily customized Responsive template is a great solution to share visual content. It’s highly functional due to organizing all the data on a Landing page, although it’s possible to navigate the site using traditional menu. It’s perfect for an art school due to a handy calendar to manage the schedule, a gallery slider to showcase the art, instructor’s blogs, synchronizing with social media and a friendly search engine.

Web Designer Portfolio WordPress Theme

Outstanding minimalistic design and restrained style of this theme turns out to be relevant features when it comes to creating web-designers portfolios. You fully control the layout of your projects, personalizing all the web elements, and the responsive design together Power page builder take your portfolio to completely new level. Numerous widgets and social networking options help you draw attention to your services.

Preservarium – Museum Responsive WordPress Theme

This is a very high standard Responsive Theme for the needs of museums, art-galleries and individual artists or photographers. The website editor offers great freedom in customizing and supporting the site without any special knowledge. The beautifully designed well-documented site will help create a stunning presentation of your works.

3D Printing Services WordPress Theme

Clean design of this template with an accent on big image forms, along with stunning Parallax effect and background video makes it desirable for an online 3D Printing Service company. They can display all possible designs and materials for customers to make invention ideas come to life fast. The structure of the site is flexible and you can modify pages to your taste at an ease.

Musicians WordPress Theme

This user-friendly Music Band template might turn into your engaging website. It can help you promote your music and keep in touch with fans as it has all the necessary options: flexible adjustment, visual Parallax effects, image slider, media library, imbedded video forms. commenting system and social options. Responsive design and modern style makes it really appealing!

Furniture Store WordPress Theme

This template is masterfully designed for anyone needs to promote their services and projects in architecture, interiors and design. The light pastel colors and simple style, calm and spacious are pleasing to the eye and the gallery and well-documented structure of the site will be the best to showcase your production and services. The navigation is very clear and the site can be well adjusted to your needs.

Creative Kids WordPress Theme

This Responsive Theme in clean style is suitable for educational purposes as well as art ones. Family Center, childcare organizations, art schools, Kindergartens can make use of this charming ground with handy instruments like image gallery, schedule plugin, option for creating albums, pages and folders, additional information about teachers. Every child and adult will enjoy this motivating vibrant art studio.

Art Gallery Responsive WordPress Theme

The charms of this vibrant Responsive Theme with rich colours make is cherished by artists and photographers high and low. Its high functionality and adaptability, Crossbrowser compatibility, easy installation and options for audio and video integration make the template a handy tool to present innovative projects and make them noticeable.

Interra – Best Interior Design WordPress Theme

This clean style minimalistic Responsive Template is a perfect solution for designers, décor agencies, furniture stores and individual architecture and design projects. Its advanced page constructor let you easily customize the site, plugins enable you showcase your developments in an elaborated Gallery with slider. Other useful options include social media options, commenting forms, Live search to make it easy to reach you customers.

Web Design Blog WordPress Theme

This well-built light modern template is the best decision if you want to have a perfect blog with high functionality. It has a Responsive design and supports cross-browser experience and allows you to post in different formats. Advanced theme option and widgets let you embed any kind of content including video, music, quotations etc., and social feeds might be of great use for web designers.

Fancy Photographer Portfolio WordPress Theme

The fashionable look of this Responsive photography wordpress theme grabs the visitors’ attention making it a great solution for artists and photographers in case they need a perfect portfolio. Easy to use content managing system, terrific gallery with carousel slider and animation effects makes this template very popular and engaging.

Photographer WordPress Theme

This exquisite well-documented development is ideal tool to create a professional portfolio for photographers and designers. Its multiple layout options and high adaptability as well as media library and blogging options provide visual condensed representation of works and projects. It is fully responsive and has advanced social feed.

Monstroid2 – Multipurpose WordPress Theme

This universal WP Theme with smashing design and clean style will be a good deal for any purpose whether you need to provide your company’s ideas and products or showcase your digital portfolio. Customizing and creating new pages thanks to Power page builder and a drag-and-drop tool will favour with any user without having them to know programming code. Its neat functionality will suit your purpose.

Personal Page WordPress Theme

Dimmed color palette, clean design and advanced tools for customizing make this theme a pleasant ground for introverted type of creative thinker. It’s extremely time-saving and great for displaying your content. The template is functional and isn’t overloaded with visual effects. All content can be smoothly viewed on a single landing page that is great news for users with frequent access from mobile phones.

Originative Art Photography WordPress Theme

This impressive theme in minimalistic design and clean style proves to be an amazing ground for representing professional portfolios. Easy manageable Admin panel and vast choice of themes will make you feel a real creator even without any prior knowledge. The site uses Responsive design and is extremely user-friendly with fixed header and sortable gallery. Its carousel image slider let you showcase the best of you works.

Photography Studio WordPress Theme

This SEO-friendly template is masterfully designed for presenting photo galleries or professional photographers. Its rich background options, visual editor, organizing content on a single landing page make this template suitable for most demanding tastes. Its professional feel will urge customers to come back again.

Stylish Business Services WP Template

Business Template is designed to produce unique services and promote businesses on the Internet. Its logical clear structure, persuasive professional feel, clean design and black and white palette will build a beneficial online presence, and will give visitors a clear image of your business, explain every detail of your projects. Moreover, its huge functionality helps you manage your site easily.

Elegant Flooring WordPress Theme

This well documented Responsive template is developed for interior design, construction or architecture websites. Its feel of professionalism and efficiency due to clear design and restrained color scheme will attract customers and will allow your site stay on top of most search engines. Thanks to web forms and perfect functionality this template is most suitable for doing business.

Designer Portfolio WordPress Theme

This theme is a great solution for freelance designers and artists who want to gain maximum attention on the web. It boasts with modern mobile design where all content fits into the landing page, a full-size screen slider, easy seamless navigation. Blog and social options are at your disposal to get in touch with your customers.

Exterior Design WP Theme

Exterior, garden and landscape design agencies will estimate this Responsive theme with clean and spacious layout and natural color scheme. Editor easily lets you bring changes to the visual side of the theme and customize it to your needs. With the portfolio functionality you can showcase your best projects with minimal text description. The template has a set of useful feature to make you site stand out in the crowd.

Website Design WP Theme

The beautiful WP template is not only stylish due to its clean design, but is also easy for interaction with the concise portions of information and logical layout. Its catchy parallax effect, media integration and WordPress tool provide endless opportunities of customization. It is also equipped with Advanced Theme Options, Commenting System, Sortable Gallery, which make it best solution for web designers and photographers.

Photography WordPress Theme

And finally one of the most popular wordpress photography themes to become your portfolio or online blog. It’s undoubtedly responsive and you are capable of displaying your services in a beautiful and easy manner. It has a huge choice of plugins and tools to tailor site to your needs and make use of its visual advantages.

