Check Out Top 20 Best Selling WP Themes of the Year 2016

What can be more exciting than making up new plans and setting goals for the new year! Only looking back and trying to find the best from the previous one! It can be anything: from a new work you have find to a small present from a distant friend.

We cannot stay aside of this tradition and created a list of the coolest 20 best selling templates from the previous year. This list includes WordPress themes as the most versatile and popular among various categories of users.

Why WordPress Templates Are So Popular?

WordPress stays one of the most popular and widely used CMS across the world. This fact is partly related to the level of service the platform provides. It constantly evolves and tries to make the use of its functionality as easy for non-techie users as it is for developers. Today everyone can create a website on WordPress – a developer, a business owner, a photographer or a blogger.

Everyone can choose from a variety of functions and plugins that WP offers. You can instal any plugin you need, try it for a while and get another one. You can use only the simplest functions and still have a nice website.

Customising a template to your needs is easy and usually takes less time that getting a website from a web studio. Actually, template is a working website that you need only fill with your own info and content.

Templates are responsive as a default and you don’t have to worry whether they are SEo-friendly – they are. The developers already introduced all the mobile- and SEO-friendly tricks inside.

There are many versatile templates for WordPress created by individual designers and developers or big studios. Getting a template is much faster than waiting for the custom-made website. Besides, custom designs can often require tweaking, redesign and modifications. And you have to pay for it over and over.

Unlike custom designs, you pay for the template much lower price and and you get help when you need it. Thus, TemplateMonster.com – you can find their templates below – offers lifetime free tech support to its users 24/7. It means you get helps with your template anytime as long as you use it.

Now let’s take a closer look at the top 20 best selling WP themes of the 2016 below.