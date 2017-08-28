20 Best Career & Special Education WordPress Themes
“Learning is the only thing the mind never exhausts, never fears, and never regrets.” – Leonardo da Vinci
What is learning for you? Don’t try to Google it, just close your eyes and picture your own impression of this process. For TemplateMonster it is always a way to face challenges and step out of the comfort zone. There is nothing as inspiring as the feeling that you’ve conquered new heights and overcame your fears.
According to Merriam-Webster dictionary, learning is a modification of a behavioral tendency by experience. See, basically, no matter what mistakes you made in the past, all that matters is the effort that you invest on your path to success.
This is exactly what we are trying to achieve by means of our multiple educational projects (for example, Make Your First $500 Online) – to make people understand that everything is possible while you are alive, you can achieve any goal that you can imagine. Whether it’s a professional corporate website or your very own online store. All you have to do is to follow your dreams and stick to the leaders.
You have been setting aside the launch of your own educational website till you will have enough, time, money and etc? Give up this destructive paradigm. Be responsible for your own life, don’t wait for the perfect moment, create it!
In order to give you a little push and a portion of inspiration, we have carefully picked these 20 career and special education templates of the highest quality.
Feel free to use them for your future project and start generating clients from the web on the fly!
What if you are a complete rookie and not sure which solution will serve your needs fully?
Keep calm and continue reading, specifically for those, who have little to no development knowledge we have answered the following questions.
How to choose education WordPress themes?
Opt for ones with in-depth documentation and quality support service. Especially if you are new to web design and development, you have to make sure that in the case of any trouble you can easily find the way out.
How to make sure if the theme really fits your business needs?
First of all, you have to define the aim of creating an online presence and what can help you on the way to your ultimate goal. Try to write down all the requirements for your dream website and choose the theme in accordance with them.
What are main features a perfect educational theme should have?
The more opportunities to show your learning courses in their true beauty – the merrier. But again, it all depends on the needs of your business. Some niches require an opportunity to create a stunning portfolio, while others may be fully satisfied by an editable Blog functionality.
Curious to behold these education WordPress themes? Scroll down to find your true match and build an impressive website!
Education Hub WordPress Theme
Education Hub WordPress Theme is a must-have for those, who want to provide a hassle-free user experience. Download this SEO-friendly, fully adaptive and cross-browser compatible template in order to give visitors an opportunity to enjoy browsing your site no matter which device or platform they are using.
Emanuella – Dance School Responsive WordPress Theme
Stylish and thought-through Emanuella will be your best business investment. Grab this Dance School Responsive WordPress Theme to enhance your online presence with working contact forms, intuitive search bar, responsive slider and various UI elements.
Master Chef Cooking School WordPress Theme
Want to showcase your food business on the web in its all glory? Make use of Master Chef Cooking School WordPress Theme and its handy features like Cherry Team Members, Testimonials, Blog, Schedule and newsletter subscription.
Longriver University Responsive WordPress Theme
Love the feeling of freedom? Then, you have to become an owner of Longriver WordPress Theme and enjoy playing around with the typography, color scheme, page layout and a pack of UI elements in order to create your very own, unique online presence.
School District WordPress Theme
This Parallax education WordPress theme was created with Monstroid powers and end-user in mind. Behold School District WordPress Theme in its true beauty with the live demo preview.
Spello – Language School WordPress Theme
Crafted in a bright color scheme, Spello template will be a perfect way to refresh the look and feel of your existing website. Pick this clean Language School WordPress Theme in order to grab the attention of your future visitors at a glance.
Zoomba – Zoomba Dance Studio WordPress Theme
Need to craft an enchanting presentation of your dancing lessons online? Take a close look at 100% GPL Zoomba Dance Studio WordPress Theme, equipped with Moto Schedule plugin, intuitive slider and flexible blog functionality.
Monstroid2 – Multipurpose WordPress Theme
If you are looking for a one and only template that you can buy once and use for as many projects as you need, consider Monstroid2 WordPress Theme. Featuring 7 customizable header and footer styles, 4 editable blog layouts, an array of must-have plugins plus GPL license, it is the most multipurpose development on the market.
RoadLaw – Driving School Responsive WordPress Theme WordPress Theme
Elegant and airy RoadLaw is a great solution for those, who want to showcase the specialty of their driving lessons on the web. By means of this responsive WordPress theme, you can deliver your message in the easiest to perceive way. Click on the demo to discover its unique features.
InMotion – Dance School WordPress Theme
Trendy InMotion WordPress theme is supplied with an infinity of opportunities to get your dance organization noticed online. Enjoy it in action by means of the live demo preview.
SafeDrive – Driving School Responsive WordPress Theme
This Driving School Responsive WordPress Theme boasts bright design, flexible functionality and seamless navigation. Behold GPL SafeDrive template, loaded with social options, rich UI kit, multiple header and footer options, by means of the demo preview.
SmallSteps – Kindergarten Responsive WordPress Theme
SmallSteps template is an all-in-one education WordPress theme with niche fitted look and feel, which will evoke the curiosity for learning even among the youngest of your target audience. Click on the demo to find out all the details.
Language Course WordPress Theme
Searching for a WordPress theme which has it all? Power your educational website with Language Course WordPress Theme, packed with a number of handy plugins, modules, content block and rich UI kit.
Language School Responsive WordPress Theme
Thanks to Parallax scrolling, Language School Responsive WordPress Theme will immerse your future clients into exploring your site to the depth. Overcome their expectations with the help of skillfully crafted template functionality and diverse Cherry plugins.
Smart School – High School Education Responsive WordPress Theme
Responsive and fully editable Smart School template comes with neat backgrounds, low-ley tones and clean layouts. Breathe new life into your learning site with this High School Education WordPress Theme.
Education Help WordPress Theme
Education Help WordPress Theme is a perfect choice for all those, who are involved into teaching industry. Feel free to make use of integrated Blog, Gallery, Services and Testimonials pages in order to provide all the necessary information about your business for potential clients.
Phoenix WordPress Theme
This stylish cross-browser compatible Phoenix template is as top-notch on the inside as on the outside. Become an owner of this WordPress education theme and spice up your online presence by means of custom page templates, Google Web fonts, social options, audio player, video integration and more!
Happy Learning – Primary School WordPress Theme
Want to launch your own learning site in an instant? Grab Primary School WordPress Theme, which can be easily tweaked in Power Page Builder and Live Customizer.
Cooking – Culinary School Responsive WordPress Theme
Need the first-quality template for your cooking courses? Take a close look at Culinary School Responsive WordPress Theme, which was crafted by top developers in the industry and supplied with detailed documentation plus 24/7 dedicated support. Thanks to 100% GPL license you will be able to craft websites of any kind on demand.
Private Teachers WordPress Theme
Take the first step to an absolute business success with Private Teachers WordPress Theme. Pre-packed with a number of ready-made pages, rich UI kit, multiple header and footer options, it will give you a full freedom in setting up, customizing and managing the template.
Time to wrap up
So, tell us in the comments section, which WordPress theme looks the most luring for you? Do you already have any ideas regarding your unique and efficient educational website?
Remember, your success is in your own hands! Don’t think that someone will come out of nowhere and gift you a magic wand. But the truth is that you can pursue your goals with the help of TemplateMonster tools. We are sure that you can nail it!