10+ WordPress Backup Plugins to Backup and Restore your Website

Majority of WordPress users come across horrible experience of losing data due to virus, disk or system failure, accidental deletion, fire or some other disaster.

Most of business close down just because they don’t have a proper backup solution for their websites. And the main reasons for data loss are system failure and hacking attempts. Even if you are taking precautions to ensure safety of data, you might lose it anyways due to reasons beyond your control. Though, it may not sound vital to some users but it’s extremely important to take a backup of your site eve if your hosting provider offers the regular backup feature.

Most hosting provider gives you an option to backup data manually using cPanel. There are quality hosting providers that will take a backup of your site regularly on your behalf. But sometimes taking a backup is not just sufficient unless you have a backup at your end to be double sure. You might also need hourly, daily or weekly backups depending on how you use your website.

You may not want to be one of those wishing they had a backup with them? So instead of crying over spilt milk get smarter by opting for a reliable backup solution for peace of mind and snappy recovery from data loses.

So, it goes without saying that you need a reliable backup solution to ensure peace of mind and snappy recovery from data loses.

In our selection, we have gathered popular backup plugins for WordPress to make your website secured. This plugins will help you take a backup of your data at regular interval and battle any unfortunate incident of data loss.

Backup Buddy





BackupBuddy is one of the most popular backup plugins offering most comprehensive and reliable backup solution. It’s an automated backup plugin that keeps your site safe by creating regular backups of your database and core files.

With BackupBuddy, you can take database backups daily for frequent backups or run complete backup to get entire media library, themes, plugins and everything else you need to restore your website. If you don’t want to spend time taking manual backups, you can simply schedule backups and the plugin will take care on your behalf. You can even send the backup files to any offline storage destination automatically by scheduling it.

Another important feature of this plugin is the ability to restore the website. You can restore the backup easily to get your site up and running in no time. If you’re considering of moving to another domain or host, you can do it easily with this plugin.

If you are a developer, it can save you time and cost with the ability to move sites from local development environment to the client’s live site in a snap.

Though BackupBuddy is a premium WordPress plugin, the features packed within the plugin are worth the price.

Download Plugin | View Pro Features

UpdraftPlus Backup and Restoration





UpdraftPlus is another premium all-in one plugin that comes with number of powerful options and features. This is another most widely used plugin backing up over 500,000 website worldwide with peace of mind.

You can store backups on external storage service like DropBox, Amazon S3, Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, Rackspace Cloud, Copy.Com, OpenStack, FTP, SFTP, or WebDAV account. You can email backups or keep them on your WordPress server if you want.

You can fully automate the backups by scheduling them on daily / weekly / monthly basis. The plugin also supports one-click restoration feature so you can restore your website at any point of time.

Apart from backup and restore services, it has fully-featured clone and migration capabilities that means you can restore a previous backup in the time of emergency or clone the entire website to a different location, all from the admin dashboard.

Download Plugin | View Pro Features

My WP Backup Plugin





My WP Backup Plugin protects you from future data losses due to hacks, hardware failure or accidental deletion. It ensures that your data is always safe and backed up. Features like backup scheduling, splitting backups into small parts for fail-safe backups are just a couple of the features that make this plugin a must-have.

My WP Backup is easy to use, easy to setup, and works flawlessly. The plugin includes different options for backing up so you are never left high and dry for choice. You have flexibility to backup themes folder, plugins folder, media folder, the database, or everything.

My WP Backup Plugin is absolutely FREE. The free version of this plugin comes with great features like Unlimited Backups, Complete Backup Option, Database Backup, Themes Backup, Plugins Backup, Media Backup, Split Backups into Volumes, Restore Backups, Backup on same server, Backup to FTP, Backup to DropBox, Backup to Google Drive, ZIP Option for Archives, Multiple Tar Archive Options, Exclude Unnecessary Files, Exclude Files with Globbing, Low Memory Footprint, Import/Export Settings and Access to Logs.

There is a Pro version of this plugin available that comes with advanced features to give you complete control over the backup process. To unlock the advanced features of this plugin, you will need to sign up for a Pro version.

Download Plugin | View Pro Features

WordPress Backup & Clone Master





This is another powerful plugin with all-in-one solution for WordPress backup, restoration, cloning and migration. With this plugin, you can perform a partial or full backup of your WordPress site, schedule backups on daily / weekly / monthly basis, Auto upload backups to FTP, DropBox, Google Drive, restore backup in one click and much more.

The plugin has another great feature to replicate your entire website to a different domain or just clone your current website settings, themes, and plugins to a different WordPress site. It can save your hours of reconfiguring plugins. You can also migrate entire to a new host.

Download Plugin | View Pro Features

BackWPup Free





BackWPup is another free WordPress backup plugin that can help you to automate backup of your WordPress site and store them to an external storage service like DropBox, S3, FTP, Microsoft Azure and many more.

Apart from backup services, it helps you to optimize the database to increase the performance as well as repair the database in case of any damage.

Download Plugin | View Pro Features

VaultPress





VaultPress is another popular backup plugin that not just provides backup service but also scans your WordPress site for security threats.

It’s another powerful plugin that offers real-time backup of your website with one-click automated restore. You can restore your website to current site or to an alternate site as per your requirement.

VaultPress scans your website for protections against potential security threats and fix most common threats automatically. Every day, VaultPress scans your site for potentially dangerous files, as well as any suspicious changes to your WordPress site.

This subscription-based plugin offers different plans for backup and website security.

Download Plugin | View Pro Features

WordPress Backup to DropBox





As the name suggests, this plugin backs up your WordPress site database along with core files to your DropBox account. It keeps your valuable WordPress site content including media files to safe place on a regular basis.

It’s free and easy to use. You can configure the setting in admin panel as to how frequently backups are triggered and where they are placed. You can store them in DropBox as well as on your server. Additionally, you can define what files or directories, if any, you wish to exclude from the backup as per your requirement.

Download Plugin | View Pro Features

BackUpWordPress





BackupWordPress is another free plugin to create reliable and consistent backups. You can automate backup for your website including database and core files on a schedule time.

The plugins is simple and easy to use. The backups are placed on your hosting serer. You can schedule multiple backups and excludes files and folder from your backups.

Download Plugin | View Pro Features

Duplicator





Duplicator is another all-in-one backup plugin with ability to duplicate, clone, backup, move and transfer an entire site from one location to another.

This plugin can be used to move your website or for pulling your website down onto your local environment for continues development. You can also use this plugin to move your website from local to production server for a first time site release.

Download Plugin | View Pro Features

myRepono WordPress Backup Plugin





myRepono is an online website backup service which enables you to securely backup your website content including databases, themes, plugins etc. using an online and web-based management system. You can files individually or on mass from your backups at any time.

myRepono is a premium service with pay-as-you-go balance system, and they offer you $5 free credit for first use.

Download Plugin | View Pro Features

WP-DB-Backup





WP-DB-Backup is a light weight plugin allows you to easily backup your WordPress database. The plugin is already used by millions of users worldwide and count keeps increasing.

If keeping a backup of database related files is the only reason behind hunting for plugins then you should try WP-DB-Backup. It is a free solution that offers its services exclusively for database part.

Download Plugin | View Pro Features

Conclusion

Needless to say taking backups of a website is THE MOST important task and we have listed down top 10+ WordPress backup plugins which will make this task effortlessly easy. The automation of whole process will let you concentrate on other value added aspects of your site.

We would love to hear from you on your take and experience on backing up word press site and in case you have come across any more effective ones other than the ones mentioned above please do share it in our comments section. Knowledge shared is knowledge gained.

Disclosure: This page may contain external affiliate links. In case you purchase any items from the links given above it will earn me a commission but please be notified you don’t pay any more on these purchases.