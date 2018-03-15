10 Absolutely Wonderful Feminine Blog WordPress Themes
Internet becomes much more girlish these days. Female-related brands succeed in the creation of trustworthy relations with the audience. We can not determine this World as a men’s one anymore.
Thus and so, we can see the women’s gathering movement, which inspires ladies from a different age and status to share their thoughts and experience with the Internet community.
Not surprisingly in these circumstances, there is a huge increment of female fashion/lifestyle/beauty blogs. This blogging niche is quite specific and requires special attention to the design, since establishing the relevant atmosphere on your blog is a half of your success.
Aside from this, more emphasis is needed on the functionality. Your blog has to have such features as responsiveness, search engine optimization, social integration, sharing options etc..It might sound like a few months of hard work to you but, thankfully, you can easily find best themes for WordPress for your blog online.
We have prepared a list of top blog WordPress themes to narrow your search and give you a soft nudge to start your own blogger career.
Happyones – Blog WordPress Theme
Happyones is a magnificent user-friendly template replete with various eye-candy website pages. Its intuitive design will find the best response on any device and boost your popularity without additional efforts.
Geraldine – Vintage & Retro Blog WordPress Theme
Relish the retro vibes of Geraldine template. Install the theme in a few clicks, apply changes in Live Customizer without page reloads, use Custom Widgets to display your content classy and collect extensive likes and shares.
Sprout – Personal Blog WordPress Theme
Minimalist and clean design of Sprout template is highly customizable, provided by unlimited colors options and more than 800 Google Fonts. Promote your social network profiles via the Instagram Feeds and Social Widget.
Laura – A Feminine Blog WordPress Theme
Laura is a fully-responsive feminine theme with 6 blog layouts available. Various Gallery and Blog Post types allow choosing the most elegant option for your content representation. Your visitors will enjoy its fast loading speed.
Camila – Minimal Blog WordPress Theme
Modish design and wide functionality are combined into a Camila template. This one will fit blogs, magazines, journals. Coded with clean and valid HTML5 & CSS3 this template is a guarantee of a high ranking for your blog.
Ablogia – Personal Blog WordPress Theme
Are you looking for awe-inspiring blog theme? Ablogia is a beautiful template with a large assortment of options for sleek managing. Use a blog sidebar to place social buttons, categories section, and much more.
Iggy – Clean Blog & Magazine WordPress Theme
This is a premium online solution for style magazine or a fashion blog. Changeable blog layouts enhanced with sticky sidebar and navigation. 100% responsive Iggy template will look spotless on phone, tablet, monitor screen.
Laura Women Fashion Blog WordPress Theme
Feel the pure tenderness and delicacy of Laura theme. Crafted in accordance with the latest trends in web design, this theme enriched with Custom Widgets functionality. Make a piece-of-art website live with WordPress Live Customizer.
Glossy Look – Lifestyle & Fashion Blog WordPress Theme
Don’t be shy and pick this sassy fashion blog to show off your personality. With slider and post carousel you will establish a strong presence. Also, use Tag widget and Social Media widget to gain more followers.
Gisele – Fashion & Lifestyle Blog WordPress Theme
Gisele theme is a mix of premium widgets and sophisticated look. Its SEO-friendly intuitive design meets the requirements of search engines. Change website skin, play with content modules through drag-n-drop Power Builder.